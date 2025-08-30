Nakanwagi produces nutritional products from oyster and mushrooms

When Maria Nakanwagi got a technical job at the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) in 2008, she had already started a mushroom project in her backyard. She dedicated her weekends to the project. What began as a small venture soon caught the attention of women in her community in Kazo, Wakiso District.

“They started asking me to teach them and help them access seeds,” she recalls. The casual activity was later registered as a Community-Based Organisation (CBO) in 2017. Over time, Nakanwagi trained more women in mushroom growing, equipping them with skills to cultivate and market their produce. She holds a Master’s degree in Geo Information Sciences and Natural Resources Management from the University of Twente in the Netherlands. She had to find a way to apply this knowledge in the real world.

Birth of Nature’s Essence Limited

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, Nakanwagi’s side hustle became her lifeline. Lockdowns slowed Ubos fieldwork, but mushroom sales thrived. In 2021, she applied for early retirement, ending her 14-year career at Ubos to focus on agribusiness. Using her retirement package, Nakanwagi renovated the old chicken houses into mushroom production rooms at her home. By 2022, she had fully registered Nature’s Essence Limited, formalising her venture.

Rising Woman and new confidence

Just as she was finding her footing, Nakanwagi came across dfcu Bank’s call for Rising Woman Initiative in June 2022. She only had one week to submit her application. To her surprise, she was shortlisted to pitch her business idea. “I had never pitched in my life. I had written reports and proposals but I had never appeared before a panel of judges,” she recounts. With the help of a coach, she spent three days rehearsing and refining her presentation. On pitch day, Nakanwagi impressed the judges, especially with her mushroom samosas, which were rare at the time. She did not win the top cash prize but she was given an offer to travel to Nairobi, Kenya, to meet and network with other women entrepreneurs.

“That trip was eye-opening. I saw women doing much with waste, others were making briquettes, others leading in coffee production. I realised mushrooms had just as much potential if I believed in them and kept pushing,” she says. Through Rising Woman, Nakanwagi connected with women such as Hellen Birungi of Herbs Organic, who introduced her to the NSSF Hi-Innovator Programme, a platform that supports entrepreneurs scale their businesses. “I had a network, training opportunities and a sense that I was not alone. Every time Hellen called, I knew she would ask how far I had reached. That pressure kept me on my feet,” Nakanwagi says.

Exposure

By the time Nakanwagi joined the NSSF Hi-Innovator programme in 2023, she was no longer the nervous entrepreneur, who had pitched at the Rising Woman competition. She had become bolder and more determined to build a business that could compete in real markets, create jobs and make lasting impact.

“While Rising Woman wanted me to focus on how mushroom growing would impact communities, Hi-Innovator, on the other hand wanted a full-fledged business,” she reflects.

Through mentorship, she refined her strategy, moved beyond cultivation to exploring every possible use of mushrooms. “What does not go into the stomach should be used on the skin,” she says, explaining her decision to branch into skincare under the Celestie Natural Skin Care brand. The shift was born out of necessity. Mushrooms are highly perishable, and post-harvest losses were eroding her profits. “We would grow so much, but what did not sell in the markets went to waste. That pushed me into value addition. I wanted zero waste,” she notes.

Nakanwagi secured Shs71m or approximately $20,000 grant from Hi-Innovator that transformed Nature’s Essence Limited. “At that time, we only had packaging for fresh mushrooms and mushroom samosas. With the grant, we bought grinders, dryers, dehydrators and proper packaging machines. We also set up water and electricity at our production site,” she shares. Later that year, when the Mott Foundation and Kenya Climate Innovation Centre sought women entrepreneurs using solar energy productively, Nakanwagi submitted and showcased her mushroom processing proposal. She secured funding for a solar-powered grinding mill.

Expansion

By 2024, Nakanwagi’s mushroom story was no longer just about food. Her Celestie skincare line had become a key part of the business, with herbal gels, soaps, and hair oils infused with mushrooms, winning customers from Jinja to Masaka to Luweero. Some bought for home use, others in bulk for resale. From anti-aging soap enriched with mushroom, avocado, and coconut to multipurpose herbal gel, each product is formulated to meet specific needs. “Despite competition from big brands, customers order for my products. That tells me we are doing something right,” she says. At one of her sites, four young men manage mushroom garden production. At home, a team of four young women handle harvesting, processing, dehydrating, powdering and branding. This site also houses two laboratories: one for food and another for skincare.

“I also work with a food scientist and a chemist for quality assurance,” she adds. Her vision, however, extends beyond her own farm. “I do not want to wait for middlemen to dictate prices. When you add value, you set your own price,” she explains. Her goal is to build a one-stop centre for mushroom farmers for seeds, processing, knowledge, and markets so that everyone in the value chain benefits. This thinking drives her focus on value-added products: mushroom powders, teas, soups, seasonings, snacks, and skincare.

One standout innovation is a nutritional and medicinal tonic made from oyster and Ganoderma mushrooms, blended with beetroot, soursop, cayenne, and stevia.

Priced at Shs 30,000 for a 750ml bottle, it lasts two weeks with small daily doses. Other innovations include mushroom-enriched granola, tea, coffee and seasonings ensuring mushrooms remain versatile, accessible, and relevant to every consumer.

Setting products apart

What distinguishes Nakanwagi is her uncompromising focus on health-conscious production. She is clear about what her products must and must not contain. “We produce everything as natural and wholesome as possible,” she emphasises. This insistence has sometimes put her at odds with food scientists and regulators. When developing mushroom ketchup, for instance, she refused to add the high sugar content required to meet formal ketchup standards. A similar clash arose with her skincare line, when regulators wanted petroleum included.

Keep records

“Without records, you cannot track costs, profits, or investments. I once neglected this, but now I track everY shilling spent. For women fearful of scaling up, start with purpose. If it is just to stay busy, you will keep it small. But if it is to build a legacy or change lives, you have to go big. Secure support systems. You cannot succeed without a supportive team. With the right environment, you will grow. There are days I get overwhelmed, but my big vision keeps me going.’’

Big leap

Maria Nakanwagi’s next frontier is expanding the Celestie skin care line and securing National Drug Authority certification for her medicinal mushroom tonic. She also hopes to increase visibility so that Ugandans view mushrooms not as exotic side dishes, but as everyday health staples.

She wants to introduce more medicinal mushrooms such as Lion’s Mane and Cordyceps, develop capsules, toners, and serums from mushroom extracts.She wants to sell nationwide and promote visibility, making her products available in all districts.









