Pay attention to ‘use by,’ ‘expires on’ food labels

One of the most difficult conundrums for any shopper or housewife buying consumables in a supermarket in Uganda is the term ‘expiry date’ on canned and packaged food groceries. A close look at the items perched on your shelves in the kitchen, and then a glance at the expiry dates on them, you will be forgiven for being puzzled. When it comes to the fridge, even more confusion. How often do you check the dates on your food? The yogurt container says it’s still good for a few more days, but the label on the half-used bottled salad dressing says it was best before last weekend. Should you immediately dispense with it or do otherwise?

The answer is far from straight forward. Dates on food packaging as a general rule indicate when food tastes best, not when it’s unsafe to eat. In the United States of America, there are over 60 variations of date labels, including “best by,” “use by,” “sell by” and “packaged on,” nearly all of which indicate when quality or freshness begins to deteriorate. While it’s important to look at the printed dates for some foods, an estimated one and a half billion kilograms (sic) of food get thrown away annually because of confusion over the date label, according to the food waste non-profit organization ReFED.

In the early to mid-1900s, American households began transitioning from locally grown food toward processed and packaged goods, and some producers began putting dates on their products to ease concerns about freshness. However, these labels were not widely in use until the 1960s and 1970s, coupled with a view to improve nutrition labelling and better understanding for the customer. Around the same time, in the early 1970s when I was residing in New York, I recall another revolutionary movement concerning the indication of unit pricing of meat vis-à-vis the old habit of simply marking the price of say chuck steak costing $10 without mention of the quantity.

Hitherto, American consumers were ignorant of unit pricing. In simple terms, in the meat section, one would find rows of different meats with the price being displayed minus any knowledge of how many kilograms were worth X amount of dollars. American consumers won the day and unit pricing was greatly embraced and welcomed with both hands and with rapid adoption as noted in a New York Times article of June 8, 1971 that commented inter alia, ’The purpose of unit pricing is to allow consumers to compare the actual cost of different brands and sizes of the same item by displaying the cost per unit of measure such as per ounce or millimeter.’

Going forward, all meat and grocery products were by law obligated to indicate all sold goods by unit price. In layman terms and at the expense of sounding pedantic, a unit price is the price for one item or measurement, such as a pound, a kilogram, a pint or a liter that can used to compare the same type of goods sold in varying weights and amounts. Sadly, in this day and age, many a Ugandan housewife and consumer remain woefully ignorant of this important and essential unit price metric and continue to do their shopping led by the actual price rather than the unit price.

Today, individual food companies still determine what date goes on their products but there is no uniform code. Each uses its own methodology, some companies may use algorithm models to forecast when freshness declines, while others might conduct special tests wherein food is stored in hotter temperatures, high humidity or increased oxygen levels. Still others might expose a product to mold, yeast or pathogens like E. coli or salmonella. Some companies can’t afford to run extensive tests and may simply base their dates on those of competitors.

The result is a lot of inconsistency: Two nearly identical products, packaged on the same day, can have substantially different sell-by dates. This confusion is compounded by how labels are worded, much of which is shaped by state policies. Each has its own requirements that vary across food products, so labels may be different or simply not exist in certain states. There are similar variations in state regulations for eggs, shellfish, goods sold at farmers’ markets and other surprising products. Texas, for instance, requires produce pickled in home kitchens to be labelled with the date it was prepared. The effect of these varying policies is “confusion and chaos,” said Yvette Cabrera, food waste director at the Natural Resources Defense Council.

“It creates these really complex distribution systems, packaging systems, manufacturing systems that make it really hard for food producers to comply. “It also creates waste. Many states ban sales or donations of past-date products, and many consumers — 43 percent, according to a recent survey— usually toss food that’s close to or past its date. “More people than ever are confused about words like ‘used by’,” said Emily Broad Leib, director of the Food Law and Policy Clinic at Harvard Law School and a coauthor on the survey.

“Is it safety or is it quality? “Experts said sell-by dates are not an excuse to make you buy more, but the product of a chaotic system. And for most food, eating it after the date isn’t a health issue. Some said that you should pay attention to the labels “use by” and “expires on,” especially on perishables. “Best if used by” generally refers to quality and “sell by” is normally for retailers to know when to rotate inventory.

The difference

“Is it safety or is it quality? “Experts say sell-by dates should not make you buy more. For most food, eating it after the date isn’t a health issue. Pay attention to the labels “use by” and “expires on,” especially on perishables. “Best if used by” generally refers to quality and “sell by” is normally for retailers to know when to rotate inventory.’’



