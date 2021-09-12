Recipe: Beef stroganoff

By A. Kadumukasa Kironde II More by this Author

INGREDIENTS:

Serves about 4

1 kg fillet of beef 1 tbsp. butter

1 tbsp grated onion

2 tbsp butter

200 gm sliced mushrooms

Salt & pepper to taste

A grating of nutmeg ¼ cup dry white wine

Green noodles 1 clove-minced garlic

½ tsp fresh basil

METHOD:

1.Cut the fillet pieces into ½-inch slices across the grain and then cut the strips about 1 inch wide.

2.Melt in a pan 1 tbsp butter and sauté the onions and garlic for about a couple of minutes and add the beef and quickly sauté until browned. Remove from the pan and set aside. Add more butter and sauté the mushrooms and then add the beef strips and season with salt and pepper plus the basil and nutmeg.

3.Briefly heat and add the wine plus the warm cream or sour cream. Taste and correct seasoning.

