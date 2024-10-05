Sheraton Kampala Hotel Seafood and Sushi Night

One of the unfortunate events ruffling late 21st Century waters, is the belated discovery that many of mankind’s lakes and ocean inlets have become most inhospitable to supporting marine life.

Nevertheless, it is an ill wind that blows nobody any good and this revelation has brought about a plethora of scientists and wise sages determined to reverse the situation with a view to creating new spawning grounds for the fish and crustaceans we have come to know and love for many seafood lovers.

All manner of fish provide high grade protein, most of it considerably known to be less fatty than a lot of meats and as those who love and relish seafood. For those who live in Kampala, nothing could be more rewarding than the last Thursday of the month seafood festival held at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

Month end calendar event

This event first made its debut awhile back during the last decade and then owing to the pandemic was suspended and then there was a half-hearted revival, when it ended. As we speak now, the event has become a permanent month end calendar at the hotel.

Thursday September 26, fellow trencherman and I attended the Seafood and Sushi Night Banquet at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel and the verdict was without a doubt an unqualified success.

Beginning with the soup offering of seafood bisque, a rare gem of a soup seldom served in Kampala eateries, with an interesting assortment of shell fish, including crab and shrimp as well as cream, butter, and aromatics such as onions etc.

As for the Shushi, wonderful to see Nigiri being the most traditional form of Shushi, one will find a platter consisting of a small ball of rice, topped with wasabi and raw fish. As befitting a repast of this kind, there were also Maki rolls and sashimi. All these were served with three sauces.

Over to the salad bar and starters and what a bounty! I cannot remember the last time I tasted Russian salad, albeit in this case done with tuna, which is quite novel, I must say! Salade Nicoise, not to speak of octopus capriccio.

Indeed one will find the most commonly found Sushi’s on offer at this spread. Over to the mains comprising of the hot buffet and the choices to be had are legion. It is common knowledge that our Ugandan brethren are not terribly au fait with seafood and should be forgiven for having a propensity towards lumping it all with crustaceans, as well as the tiny fantastically numerous and exotic creatures, we call plankton named after the Greek word for “wanderer.”

Understandably, crabs, lobsters, mussels and oysters are not the most appetising creatures to behold, but be assured that if you can overcome the looks and concentrate on the ‘meat’ of the fish, you would rave at the wondrous taste of say, lobster or crab.

Fish and more fish

As for one of my favourite all time sea fish, the lovely and delectable Red Snapper, any lover of fresh water Tilapia would be bowled over by its taste, which is not totally indistinct from the other. The former has a somewhat sweet, but mild unusual flavour along with an almost nutty like flavour. Salmon is another excellent fish, which was featured fresh and grilled as opposed to the more commonly found smoked variant.

When it comes to the supply of seafood, one can be assured of impeccable source verification from the renowned House of Seafood that is run and owned by Amani, whom I personally know and has been around for well-nigh 30 years and is second to none in the importation of the finest seafood from the coast.

Titbits

Place: Sheraton Kampala Hotel

Address: Ternan Avenue

Smoke-Free Zone: Strictly adhered and never allowed

Recommended items: The grilled lobster

Service: Par for the course

Ambience: Excellent environment with a wide array of seafood rarely found or seen in Kampala.

Menu: Soup du jour: Seafood bisque. Salad and starters: Octopus carpaccio, perch ceviche, salmon gravlax, tuna tataki, seafood salad, poached crab, poached shrimps, poached calamari, poached octopus. Sushi: Nigiri, Maki rolls, Sashimi, Urumaki all served with an assortment of sauces. Hot buffet: Mediterranean potatoes, grilled salmon, baked Red Snapper with lemon, grilled prawns, fried rice, mashed potatoes with spinach, grilled baby calamari, grilled lobster tails, grilled octopus, gnocchi tomatoes

The Crowd: Discerning diners who like and appreciate seafood

The Bar: Wines, cocktails and drinks of all nature

The damage: Shs199,000 per person inclusive of a glass of sparkling wine or juice.

Sound level: Good

Rating: Not to be missed

Parking: Ample and very secure

If you go: Every last Thursday of the month