Skyz Mariot Hotel Sunday Brunch

There used to be a time, and mind you this in recent memory, when to talk of brunch on a Sunday in Kampala invariably the choices were limited to a few four to five star high end hotels.

To which I hasten to add that in order for a brunch to make economic sense, there must be a wide variety of eats such as indicated in the menu below and the aforementioned hotels would simply add to the breakfast menu and come up with a grand feast.

The beauty of it is that they do not have to do a set up exclusively for the brunch as would be the case for a normal restaurant. In effect, the food cost is shared between the breakfast and the brunch.

The original concept of brunch dates back to 1896 established in 1841 by Henry Mayhew wood engraver Ebenezer Landells and according to Punch or The London Charivari, used to be an English weekly magazine of humor and satire.

Unfortunately, it ceased operation in 1992. It was invented by Guy Beringer in 1895, in a publication called Hunters Weekly, and it referred to a meal consumed after a morning hunting trip. The brunch idea here in Kampala has spread like wildfire, and as we recently discovered on a Sunday, The Skyz Marriot Hotel brunch, besides being gigantic, is very well attended with people flocking there in droves.

What is more spectacular is that you pay just Shs100,000 per person. There are no limits, save the strictures of one’s stomach. Lunch is from 1pm, although we are allowed to stay until close of service at 4.30pm.

The last time we were there, a couple of years ago, they had a band, which is no longer the case, although there is background music throughout, which is soothing and I would be remiss in not mentioning the swimming pool, that for an alfresco setting is a perfect complement to any outdoor meal.

There are linen serviettes, proper glasses and cutlery with a generous heft. No paper cups or disposable plates here. At this point, being a Sunday and early in the day, diners’ eyes gleam with the same mildly maniac glee.

Will the Skyz buffet live up to its expectations? That fear is quickly dispensed and we ask for the beverage menu in as much as drinks are not included in the buffet price and plan our attack.

Never forget that this is a marathon and not a sprint. Ergo off we trot to a vast tapestry of culinary delights. Ranging from the soup section that comprised two soups viz. a clear broth soup aka consommé or a roasted tomato soup.

I chose the former which was superb with just the right hint of fresh basil. The edge smoothed off from our hunger we began to relax as each of us begins separate raiding parties to different parts of the buffet.

Over to the mains and, of course, there was the children’s corner for our niece with beef sausages, home fries and roast potatoes. She more than had her fill and then dashed off for a long stint on the bouncy.

With such a spread, there is always the danger of literally taking on more than one can chew and bearing this in mind, I decided to venture over to the barbecue counter and chose the grilled chicken wings and the barbecue goat ribs accompanied with a simple tomato wedges salad drizzled with olive oil.

This is grilled on site and the one place that is eternally busy. The elderly chef appeared to be an old hand on the job and did justice to both items with consummate skill. There are stations for breakfast with waffles as well as cereals, fried eggs and baked beans. There are stations for bread rolls, a pasta corner and of course the mains.

As to the actual quality, frankly speaking many of the entrees are outstanding. Oven baked whole fish, traditional local beef stew with meat beef on the bone including ribs, coconut rice, and baked yucca with cheese.

The desserts were a treat with a vast array including Malva pudding; a sweet dessert from South Africa that contains apricot jam and has a spongy caramelized texture, assorted mousses, eclairs and mini chocolate fudge; pure patisserie perfection and the list goes on and on.

Not everything thrills and how could it? The pork muchomo was a letdown and a compete misnomer in name. Actually it was more like a ragout than a muchomo, which is always grilled and dry.

Place: Skyz Marriot Hotel

Address: 1 water Lane, Naguru

Smoke-Free Zone: Applicable

Recommended items: Their matooke is absolutely tops

Service: Very good

Ambience: A great alfresco setting for a Barbie or brunch

Open: Every Sunday between 1 and 4 pm

Menu: Pork muchomo, chicken curry, traditional beef stew, mixed vegetable curry, barbecue goat ribs, barbecue chicken legs, oven baked whole fish, spinach with peanut sauce, pan fried noodles with chicken, Swahili chapatti, posho, eggplant with tomato sauce, coconut rice, goat pilao, consommé soup, roasted tomato soup,

The Crowd: Cosmopolitan and a well-heeled clientele

The Bar: A wide range of drinks which are not included in the brunch menu save for a complimentary carrot juice.

The damage: Shs100,000 per person with children under 12 paying Shs60,000

Sound level: Good

Rating: Not to be missed

Parking: Available and very secure

RATINGS: Not to be missed, worth a visit, OK/so so, don’t waste your time.

