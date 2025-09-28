Taste of Jamaica wows Kampala

I do not usually gravitate towards fine dining. I lean more toward settings where the food comes out quicker and the atmosphere feels laid-back. But when I heard that Jamaican flavours were taking over Usawa in Naguru for one night only, I show moved with my taste buds in tow.

The fine dining experience, organised by the Consulate of Jamaica in Uganda, featured Jamaican chef Brian Lumley.

What unfolded was an evening of indulgence, the kind that keeps you anticipating the next course. We had to wait between courses, and each dish that landed before us was worth the wait. Chef Lumley, assisted by students from the Culinary School Uganda, treated diners to a five-course meal, with servings that infused Jamaican and Ugandan delicacies.

The night began with pre-cocktails that included crispy pork belly, lacquered with a sorrel glaze and paired with sorrel jam which set the tone.

The main course comprised a jerk chicken roulade, rolled with callaloo(a variety of green leafy vegetable grown throughout the Caribbean that is similar to collard greens) and cheese, served alongside baked apple and garden vegetables.

Guests were also treated to pimento smoked beef tenderloin accompanied by appleton buerre blanc. My favourite was the duo of purple sweet potato and pumpkin soup. The soup carried a light peppery kick that lifted it beyond the ordinary.

And, by the end of the night, it felt less like a meal and more like a cultural exchange. As Michael Idusso, the honorary consul of Jamaica to Uganda, put it: “bringing Chef Lumley to Kampala was about showcasing the finest in Jamaican cuisine.” Between bites, I sat down chef Lumley to talk about his journey and ties between Jamaican and Ugandan cuisines.

What drew you into becoming a chef?

My mom. She was my first teacher in the kitchen. She taught all her children to cook, but I was the only one who took it up as a profession. She is very proud because I carried on her dreams and showed how far they could go.

How has your cooking journey evolved?

In the beginning, every chef tries to find their philosophy and where they want to go. Over time, I realised my purpose is to be a culinary ambassador for Jamaica. Our history and Africa’s history are intertwined. Food is one of the ways we connect back to those roots. When I come to Africa, I see similarities in ingredients and traditions, so it feels like discovering a lost tribe.

What inspires your menu?

Every menu I create has to tell a story and carries a Caribbean identity. You can dress it up with French or Italian techniques, but when you taste it, it should feel Jamaican.

Describe your style of cooking?

Colourful, sophisticated, flavourful, exciting, and always a pleasure to cook.

Fine dining is often seen as exclusive. What does fine dining mean to you, and how do you make it more accessible?

Fine dining is, by nature, exclusive because it is about detail and experience; it cannot be done for the masses. But the more we create opportunities for people to experience it, the less intimidating it becomes. For me, it is about giving people moments they will never forget.

At last weekend’s fine dining experience, chef Brian Lumley gave Ugandans a taste

of Jamaican cuisine. PHOTO/GLORIA HAGUMA.

What don’t people usually know about Jamaican cuisine?

Many think it is just jerk chicken, but it is much more. Jamaican food is a symphony of flavours created out of hardship and resilience. Some of our most iconic dishes were born out of desperation, yet they carry creativity, love, and a promise of better days.

Do you see any connection between Jamaican and Ugandan cuisines?

Not so many similarities, but nuances. We share many ingredients because of the climate. For example, you use spring onion, we use scallion. You have beans, we have peas. Even the red soil here reminds me of St Catherine in Jamaica. The biggest difference is spice; Jamaicans pile it on, Ugandans are more subtle. But the potential here is massive. But I did learn a lot about Ugandan food, especially during my masterclass session with the team at the Culinary School Uganda.

Walk us through the thought process behind the menu for this dining experience.

I wanted to showcase a taste of Jamaica in a way that many people here have not seen. The idea was to introduce the language of fine dining to Jamaican cuisine and show that it belongs on the same global stage as other celebrated cuisines.

What do you hope people feel when they sit down to a meal you have curated?

I want them to feel awe, to look at the plate and not want to disturb it. But more than that, especially when I cook for my people of African descent, I want them to feel pride. Our ancestors’ energy flows through us, and I want every dish to carry that spirit.

What has been your proudest moment in your caareer so far?

I have had many great moments, from winning my first Taste of Jamaica competition to opening my restaurant to cooking for royals. But my proudest moment was winning the Chef of the Year award for the Caribbean in 2013. To this day, no other Jamaican chef has achieved that.

Any projects we should look forward to?

This year has been incredible. I have a monthly brunch series in the Blue Mountains of Kingston until December, and I’ll be part of a major food festival in Jamaica this November. But Uganda has been kind to me; I’d love to return in January 2026 to start a brunch series and training sessions here.