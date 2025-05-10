The Caliente and Caribbean Festival is here in Kampala

The Caliente and Caribbean Festival is a first here in Kampala, and not many hotels have the ideal space or the expertise to pull off this type of event with such aplomb and success. We are happy to report that the Sheraton Kampala Hotel managed to acquit themselves with distinction and left no stone unturned. The Caliente and Caribbean Carnival is one that features the rich and varied cultural heritage that the region has to offer.

However, in a full blown festival in any one of the West Indies counties, one would be treated to a myriad of wild rhythms, colourful costumes, and amazingly delicious cuisine, this festival is a sensory experience like no other. The festival's energetic atmosphere is fuelled by the pulsating beats of Caribbean/Latin American music reminiscent of the likes of Tito Puente, Lord Kitchener and Bob Marley, etc. From salsa, calypso, to kizomba, rumba to reggae which gets everyone swaying their hips and skillfully moving their feet adroitly as they move to the rhythm.

Had this been a street event, the colourful costumes and elaborate floats would have greatly added to the visual spectacle, reflecting the region's history, mythology, and traditions. Naturally and as expected, Caribbean cuisine was the order of the day, with popular dishes like jerk chicken, rice and peas, and roti tempting the taste buds. While the aroma of spices and grilled meats wafts through the air, enticing attendees to sample the local flavours.

The festival also provides a showcase for local artists, musicians, and performers to display their talents, promoting cultural exchange and appreciation. Looking at the starters of which I counted no fewer than 9 including two soups, one is hard pressed for choice.

Then again, for such an August event, one can hardly blame the chef in situ for wanting to show his masterly of his craft; besides the appetizer will generally act as a precursor for what is on offer in terms of the mains. I was happy to see the Jamaican Three Bean Salad which is a punchy item, literally full of beans consisting of a medley of fresh onions, cilantro, and fresh chili pepper and is a great dish for barbecues.

The Caribbean mixed salad is a vibrant and lively as one might expect and colorful with an amazing tangy lime dressing. The Trinidad spiced fish broth, which is also referred to as fish tea, was too tame for my taste. The key to making a delicious fish broth in my opinion is to ensure that the fish is well seasoned and marinated with green seasoning and a mixture of fresh thyme, garlic, ginger, and naturally scotch bonnet peppers. When I was in Jamaica this delicacy of a soup was something that I always looked forward to on weekends when Marva, my host, would ensure that it was always available. No repertoire of food from the Caribbean would be complete without mention of curry goat, rice and peas (Jamaican Coat of Arms), ackees and salt fish and fried plantains.

Unfortunately, curry goat was not on the menu and neither were ackees available, nevertheless rice and peas was there and brought back fond memories from days of yesteryear. Speaking of Jamaican rice and peas, which no doubt is no stranger to us, what about Puerto Rican rice? A marvelous rice dish from that part of the world that is distinguished by the inclusion of sofrito, an aromatic flavor base comprised of onions, peppers, garlic and assorted fresh herbs.

While plantain, better known as gonja in the vernacular, is widely consumed and loved by Ugandans, I loved the tostones that are a variant on them. Twice fried and a staple runner throughout the Caribbean and Latin America, these crisp flattened plantains are often served as appetizers and sides. The uniqueness about them is that they are fried using unripe green plantains, flattened and slightly salted.

When it came to the desserts, I loved the rice milk clove and cinnamon which is a heavenly creamy rice pudding that is popular in Mexico and throughout Latin America, and as for those thoughtful dulce de leche cookies; delectable! Last but not least, the churros were superb dipped in a rich chocolate dip and extremely tasty.

Titbits

Place: Sheraton Kampala Hotel

Smoke-Free Zone: Strictly enforced and never allowed

Recommended items: The churros and the tostones

Service: Very good

Ambience: A lovely romantic and idyllic environment by the poolside

Menu: An assortment of salads including pineapple and chicken salad with cilantro dressing, spicy Caribbean rainbow salad, tuna and potato salad, Jamaican three bean salad, honey glazed pumpkin salad, Caribbean mixed vegetable salad with coconut lime dressing, garden lettuce.

The crowd: Ugandans and expats who enjoy, salsa, calypso, rumba, kizomba, et al

The Bar: Wines, tropical drinks, beer etc.

The damage: Shs 120,000 per person

RATINGS: Not to be missed, worth a visit.







