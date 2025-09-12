The kitchen is where my heart is – Chef Alykhan

Chef Alykhan Jamal is a fourth generation Ismaili, raised in Kisumu, Kenya. He is the executive chef at the Serena Kampala Hotel. After finishing high school around 1995, he got a job as a management trainee with a leading hotel in Kisumu. He later realised the kitchen is where he truly belongs. He was fascinated by his mother’s creative dishes. I had a chat with him and the excerpts are reproduced below:

Tell us about your culinary journey

I was hired as an assistant cook at the famous Mandhari Restaurant at Nairobi Serena Hotel. I was posted in the saucier section, where we would serve an average of 150 orders every day. I was fresh out of cooking school and very nervous working around a team that knew what they were doing. I delivered on the job and within three years, I was promoted to a chef de partie. I have been privileged to work with many chefs while at the same time mentoring young talent. I have worked in Nairobi, Dar es Salaam and Mombasa. I had a stint in Chantilly, France, Cape Town and my last posting was at the Polana Serena Hotel, Maputo Mozambique.

What’s the culinary highlight in your career?

The time I spent working in Stellenbosch at 96 Winery Road, the famous restaurant owned by the renowned King of Chenin Blanc, Ken Forester. I did a pop up dinner. I also spent some time in his restaurant and at some famous vineyards around that area, such as L’avenir and Delaire Graff. I have also done a pop up in Chantilly at Auberge du Jeu de Paume, a luxurious hotel, where we hosted VIP delegates from all over the world. My time as the group chef in Tanzania for the Serena Hotels properties, which is number eight in all consisting of hotels, lodges, camps and resorts. This exposure has greatly contributed to my growth in the industry.

Who are the chefs who have influenced you the most?

The late Chef Macharia gave me my first job at Serena and mentored me. The late Chef Eamon Mullan, who employed me at The Norfolk Hotel in Nairobi and Chef Marco Pierre White. He is a no nonsense chef who brings out the best in everyone. He has a keen eye to detail and always stresses that no matter how simple the dish is, it must have flavour. He also tips chefs to taste the food. He always walks around the kitchen with a tasting spoon. To this day, a tasting spoon has become a part of my uniform.

What do you dislike the most about cooking?

Wastage and cleaning up. Sometimes when we cook, many chefs do not pay attention to food waste. I am very keen on what gets thrown into the bin. We have a saying in the kitchen, that food in the bin is money in the bin. Food waste forms a big part of the cost in the kitchen and it also helps chefs to ensure everything used in cooking can be used in some other way. Cleaning up after a hectic day's service is the most challenging part of a daily shift because at that time, everyone is physically and mentally exhausted, but it is an integral part of our daily routine.

What’s your favourite kitchen gadget?

The Santoku knife. It is a versatile knife, good quality cast iron pan that is multipurpose and easy to clean. No matter which kitchen I go to, a Santoku knife is a must have. I have collected many over the years.

The most memorable dining experience

The food market in Cape Town. I had a stir fry and there was so much show and drama as the dish was being prepared. To this day it has always stuck in my head. I also had an authentic Italian Pizza in Malindi many years ago, I have never tasted anything like that ever since.

Your favourite eating joint in Uganda.

I have barely settled in Kampala and have not had an opportunity to dine out. I look forward to checking out some of the finest places around town.

What food item do you love most?

I am a sucker for chocolate.

Which dish can you single out as your favourite and why?

A good quality steak like a rib eye or Picanha simply seasoned with salt and pepper.

What’s your worst experience in the kitchen and how did you overcame it?

We had an outside catering job meant to serve 3,000 people but almost 7,000 people turned up. Halfway through the meal, we realised that the food would not be enough. Since the numbers were not communicated by the organiser prior to the event, he helped us source for some food items from a nearby supermarket. We improvised and cooked on site. That was a nightmare I would never want to go through again.

Four items in your fridge now.

Eggs, beef steak, chocolate, butter.

What three food items would you consider to be indispensable?

Salt, butter, eggs

What is the future of the hospitality industry in Uganda?

The industry is bouncing back and people are getting more conscious of what they are eating. Dining out has become more of an experience and people are also embracing trends such as farm to table and healthy dining.

What do you love best about the industry?

Telling stories through food. When someone’s eyes light up after tasting your food, it makes you feel good.

What are your specialties? Cheesecake, Barbeque Rub Beef Fillet and a Mint Yoghurt Chicken

