The power of reading: Nurturing young minds

Reading has long been recognized as a cornerstone in a child’s development, with numerous studies pointing to its profound impact on building literacy, enhancing cognitive skills, and fostering social connections. The importance of reading in a child’s growth has never been more vital, especially in today’s digital age where distractions from social media and entertainment abound.

Esther Birungi, a passionate educator and founder of the Children’s Book Club (CBC) in Kiwatule, underscores the importance of reading in shaping well-rounded individuals. “Reading helps children develop reasoning skills, language proficiency, emotional intelligence, and empathy, while also improving their ability to process information quickly and deeply,” says Birungi. “I urge parents to encourage their children to read a book every week to improve their IQ and emotional intelligence.”

Birungi emphasizes that reading is not confined to a particular age, as the ability to engage with books can be developed early on. “It’s not uncommon to see a 4-year-old reading faster than a 10-year-old because the former started honing the skill at a younger age,” she notes, stressing the importance of cultivating the habit from an early age.

While reading nurtures intellectual and emotional growth, it also demands a lot of energy and focus. Birungi advises parents to ensure that children take regular breaks to stay refreshed during their reading sessions. “I recommend providing healthy snacks like fruits, water, or dairy options such as yogurt and flavoured milk during these breaks,” she adds.

Fresh Dairy’s Marketing Manager, Vincent Omoth, acknowledges the role of proper hydration in supporting children’s reading habits. “At Fresh Dairy, we believe in providing products that enhance everyday living, and our flavoured milk offers the perfect on-the-go solution for kids during their reading breaks. With flavours like Vanilla, Strawberry, and Chocolate, it’s a fun and nutritious way to keep children refreshed,” Omoth explains.