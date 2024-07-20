Tofu: A creamy, high protein and low fat dish

Tofu is a fabulous versatile plant based protein that is readily available in any Chinese supermarket in Kampala and can be enjoyed in any number of dishes, including dessert.

Tofu, aka bean curd or soybean curd is a creamy, high protein and low fat soy bean product and is usually sold in blocks. It is also high in calcium and iron. Tofu is made from soybeans, water plus a coagulant agent and on its own, is a rather dull and unappetising item, but fortunately, through spices, sauces and marinades, it is easy to make it flavorful.

Owing to its versatility as well as nutritional value, this staple runner of Asian food, since time immemorial, has become popular in Western and vegan cooking and is reasonably inexpensive, being an ideal item to include plant based protein in your diet.

The naturally high water content of firm or extra-firm tofu, makes it necessary to first drain and press it otherwise, it will not absorb flavours and take on a firm, crisp texture when you cook it.

Some recipes also recommend you freeze and defrost tofu before you marinate it, as this creates tiny pockets within the block that help it absorb and retain flavour. It also gives it a meatier, chewier texture.

Once it is pressed, cut the tofu into the desired shape and size begin cooking. Tofu can be seared, grilled, fried, steamed, stewed, braised, baked, roasted, deep-fried, and even “scrambled” for a vegan-friendly version of scrambled eggs. About storage? uncooked tofu should remain immersed in water, sealed in its original packaging, until ready for use. If you purchased it from the refrigerator section, keep it refrigerated, even unopened.

Tofu in shelf-stable packaging, can be stored in the pantry. Refrigerate any unused portion immersed in water in a sealed container, for up to three days.

Changing the water daily will prolong the tofu’s freshness. You can store leftover cooked tofu in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to three days.

You can freeze firmer varieties for up to three months, though you may notice a change in the color to a yellowish hue. For best results, cut the tofu into slabs or cubes sized for cooking, freeze them in a single layer on a cookie sheet, then store them in a plastic zip-top freezer bag or other airtight container. Defrost tofu in the refrigerator before you are ready to use.

Tofu is an excellent source of protein for vegetarians and vegans, with more than 10 grams per half-cup serving and a variety of other essential nutrients.

At the same time it is also low in fat and calories, although accompanying sauces can significantly alter the nutritional profile of a dish containing tofu.

Tempeh is another soy-based protein, but unlike tofu, tempeh is made from compressed whole fermented soybeans instead of soy milk. It is higher in protein and fiber than tofu and has a firmer, chewier texture that stands up well to marinating, grilling, and frying. You’ll find tofu and tempeh in the same section at the grocery store

Tofu comes in different degrees of firmness: silken, soft, firm, and extra-firm. Silken is best for blending into smoothies and desserts, as well as in Japanese miso.

Soft is ideal for heartier soups and stews, and firm and extra firm stand up well to stir-frying, deep-frying, and baking. These genres are very different in terms of texture and culinary properties, so check the label to make sure you’re buying the right tofu for the recipe you’re making.

Ingredients:

Serves 4

You could add any quickly cooked vegetable to this simple and delicious stir fry viz. mange touts, sugar snap peas, leeks or even thinly sliced carrots.

10ml/2 tsp ground cumin

15ml/1 tbsp ground paprika

5ml/1 tsp ground ginger

As much Cayenne pepper as you may wish to add, though it is entirely optional

15ml/1 tbsp caster sugar

300g/12 oz firm tofu

Oil for deep frying

2 garlic cloves, crushed

2 tablespoons crushed ginger

1 medium size bunch spring onions, sliced

1 red pepper, seeded and diced

1 yellow pepper, seeded and diced

1 green pepper, seeded and diced

250g/10oz brown capped mushrooms, halved or quartered depending on the size.

1 large courgette, sliced

120g/4oz fine French beans, halved

50g/20oz/half cup pine nuts

15ml/1 tbsp lime juice

15ml/1 tbsp clear honey

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method:

Mix together the cumin, paprika, ginger, Cayenne pepper and sugar with plenty of seasoning. Cut the tofu into cubes and coat them thoroughly in the spice mixture.

Heat some oil in a preheated wok or large frying pan and cook the tofu over high heat for 3 – 4 minutes, turning now and again.

Add a little more oil to the wok or frying pan and stir fry the garlic, ginger and spring onions for a couple of minutes. Add the remaining vegetables and stir fry over medium heat for no more than 10 minutes, or until beginning to soften and turn golden. Taste as you are stir frying.