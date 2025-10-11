Try out these egg- based recipes ahead of International Egg Day

A Selection of quick and easy to make egg based recipes as we celebrate World Egg Day (October 10)

Soufflé Omelet

This delectable soufflé omelet is light and delicate enough to simply melt in your mouth.

Ingredients

Serves 2

2 eggs separated

2 tablespoons cold water

1 tablespoon chopped cilantro

½ tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoon mango chutney

¼ cup Jarlsberg or Swiss cheese, grated





Method

Beat the egg yolks together with the cold water, cilantro and seasoning. 2. Whisk the egg white until stiff but not dry and gently fold into the egg yolk mixture. 3. Heat the oil in a frying pan, pour in the egg mixture and reduce the heat. Do not stir. Cook until the omelet becomes puffy and golden brown on the underside (gently and carefully lift one edge with a spatula to check). 4. Spoon on the chutney and sprinkle on the cheese. Fold over and slide onto a warm plate and eat at once.





Chocolate Mousse on the Loose

Super light, dark, creamy and delicious, this treat is always popular and should maintain a high profile on any dessert menu.

Serves 4

Ingredients

200g best quality plain chocolate, plus extra for flaking

3 eggs

2 tablespoons dark rum or whisky

¼ cup superfine sugar

1 ½ cups whipping cream

Confectioners’ sugar for dusting





Method:

1. Break the chocolate into a bowl and stand over a saucepan of simmering water and melt. 2. Separate the egg whites into a large mixing bowl, remove the chocolate from the heat and stir in the egg yolks and the alcohol. 3. Whisk the egg white until firm, gradually add the sugar and whisk until peaks form. 3. Whip the cream to a firm consistency and set aside. 4. Give the egg whites a final beating with a rubber spatula, add the chocolate and fold all the ingredients together gently, retaining as much air as possible. 5. Fold in the loosely whipped cream, turn into four glasses or bowls and chill until ready to serve. 6. Decorate with flaked chocolate and dust with confectionery sugar.





Mediterranean Salad with Basil

This is a type of Salade Nicoise made with pasta, conjuring up all the sunny flavors of the Mediterranean,

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

220g pounds chunky pasta shapes

200g French beans

2 large ripe tomatoes

Fresh basil leaves

1 can tuna fish in oil, drained

2 hard-boiled egg, shelled and sliced or quartered

50g can anchovies, drained

Capers and black olives





Dressing:

6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar or lemon juice

2 garlic cloves crushed

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

Salt and pepper to taste





Method:

Whisk the ingredients for the dressing together and leave to infuse while you make the salad. 2. Cook the pasta in plenty of boiling salted water according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Drain, cool and set aside. 3. Trim the beans and blanch in boiling salted water for about 3 minutes. Drain and refresh in cold water. 4. Slice or quarter the tomatoes and arrange at the bottom of a bowl. Toss with a little dressing and some of the basil leaves and then cover with the French beans. Toss with a little more dressing and cover with a bit more of the remaining basil. 5. Cover with the pasta tossed in a little more dressing, half of the remaining and the roughly flaked tuna. 6. Arrange the eggs on top and then finally scatter over the anchovies, capers and black olives. Pour over the rest of the salad dressing and garnish with what is left of the basil. Serve at once. There is no need to chill this salad; unfortunately, all the flavors shall be dulled.



