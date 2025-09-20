Two recipes you need to try this weekend

Schlada

This dish from Morocco is a perfect example of how recipes migrate from one country to another. History is filled with many examples. It started as ancient Arab dish known as gazpacho, which means soaked bread because the classic gazpacho recipes were known to incorporate stale bread as a thickener and a base for the cold soup. The bread is soaked in water and then blended with other ingredients such as pureed vegetables, olive oil, garlic and vinegar.

The Moors took the recipe to Spain where at this time the ingredients were merely garlic, bread, olive oil and lemon juice. The Spanish later added tomatoes, peppers and the dish returned to North Africa where it morphed into what was called Schlada and acquired spices and pickled lemon.

Serves Four

INGREDIENTS:

1 yellow bell pepper quartered

1 red bell pepper quartered

1 green bell pepper quartered

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 knob, finely chopped ginger

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons lemon juice

A good pinch of paprika

¼ preserved lemon

A pinch of ground cumin

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh cilantro and flat leaf parsley to garnish

METHOD:

Preheat the grill (broiler) to its hottest setting and grill the peppers skin side up until the skins become blackened. Place in a plastic bag and tie the ends. Set aside and leave for about 10 minutes until the peppers are cool enough to handle and then peel away and discard the skin.

Cut the peppers into small pieces, discarding the seeds and core and then place them in a serving dish.

Peel the tomatoes by placing them into cold water. Peel off the skin and then quarter them and discard the core and the seeds.

Chop the tomatoes roughly and add the peppers. Scatter the chopped garlic, ginger on top and chill for at least an hour.

Whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, paprika and cumin and drizzle over the salad. Season with salt and pepper.

Rinse the preserved lemon in cold water and remove the flesh and the pith. Cut the peel into slivers and sprinkle over the salad. Garnish with cilantro and flat parsley leaves.

SESAME COATED MAJOUN

The not so secret ingredient that traditionally gives these sweet and spicy snacks extra zest and flavour is hashish. For obvious reasons, it has been omitted. However, it is an integral ingredient to the genuine Moroccan recipe as the spices that flavor the fruit, nut and honey mixture meld perfectly. Majoun, often called hashish balls are famed for their narcotic and aphrodisiac qualities. Most assuredly, these will not have the same effect but they are still delicious.

Makes about 20

INGREDIENTS:

500g blanched almonds

250g walnuts

500g raisins

½ cup butter

250g clear honey

1 ½ teaspoons ras el hanout

1 ½ teaspoons ground ginger

70g sesame seeds

METHOD:

Finally chop the almonds, walnuts and the raisins in a food processor or blender until they are coarse and not smooth. They should become a slightly sticky mixture. Alternatively, use a mortar and pestle until you have reached the desired consistency.

Melt the butter in a large heavy saucepan and stir in the honey, ras el hanout and the ginger. Add the nuts and the raisins and stir over gentle heat for a few seconds until the mixture is thoroughly combined and firm and sticky.

Let the mixture cool a little and then with your hands shape into twenty balls. Roll the balls in sesame seeds to coat completely and serve either warm or cold.

VARIATIONS: Use mixed spice (apple pie spice) or cinnamon in the place of ginger. Feel free to use dried apricots instead of raisins.