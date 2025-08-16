Why not pick up frozen breaded chicken patties?

Hunters who cook always seem to have tomatoes and mushrooms handy. This robust Italian dish with tomatoes, mushrooms and bell peppers is always an impressive dish whenever you want to prepare something that can be prepped and cooked within an hour or so.

When coking pasta, always have the water boiling rapidly with salt added and a little oil, prior to adding the pasta.

Never break the pasta into pieces. You need to stir the pasta only when the water returns to a boil. The word Cacciatore in Italian means “hunter.”

Some say that this style of cooking was developed by the wife of an unlucky hunter who returned home with little more than vegetables.

The classic chicken Cacciatore uses a whole cut up chicken, however, for the busy housewife, why not pick up some frozen breaded chicken patties that can be thawed and cut into three quarters inch strips and pan fry them and use them instead of the whole cut up chicken?

INGREDIENTS:

A 2 kg broiler chicken

3 – 4 tablespoons of Supreme wheat flour

4 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons chopped shallots

2 tablespoons minced garlic

4 tablespoons tomato paste

½ cup dry white wine

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup chicken stock

1 bay leaf

¼ teaspoon thyme

½ teaspoon basil

¼ teaspoon sweet marjoram

1 cup sliced mushrooms

2 tablespoons brandy (optional)

METHOD:

Cut the chicken into individual pieces and dredge with the flour and then sauté in the olive oil until golden brown. You may have to add more if needed. Set aside and sauté the shallots and garlic and then in a large enough sauce pan, add the chicken and the rest of the ingredients. Simmer the chicken covered for an hour or until tender and serve with boiled pasta or sautéed new potatoes.

Patio party Fajitas

Treat your guests to Mex Tex trimmings by adding refried beans or Mexican rice. On the other hand, you can also mix up a black bean-corn relish seasoned with green onions, cilantro and Italian salad dressing. Add a fresh fruit platter and citrus punch and you are good to go.

Serves 6

INGREDIENTS:

Marinade

½ cup lime juice

¼ cup vegetable oil

3 – 4 medium jalapeno peppers

4 garlic cloves

4 tablespoons fresh cilantro, snipped

2 teaspoons chili powder

½ teaspoon ground cumin

Salt and pepper to taste

Fajitas

1 kg trimmed beef fillet

2 green bell peppers

6 sweet onion slices, cut into ½ inch thick slices

12 (6 – 7 inch) flour tortillas

Optional toppings: salsa, shredded Mexican cheese blend, sliced pitted ripe olives and sour cream.

METHOD:

1. For the marinade, combine the lime juice and oil in a small bowl. Cut the jalapeno peppers in half, lengthwise and remove the seeds and membrane and finely chop. Add the pressed garlic, cilantro and the remaining marinade ingredient and mix well.

2. Place the steak and marinade in a plastic food storage bag and refrigerate overnight or for at least 8 – 10 hours, turning now and again.

3. For the fajitas, prepare the grill for cooking at medium temperature.

Cut the bell peppers into quarters and remove the seeds and membrane, Remove the steak from the marinade and place the steak, bell peppers and onions on the grid of the grill and grill uncovered for 17 – 21 minutes or until the steak is done and the vegetables are tender. Remove and set aside.

4. Wrap the tortillas in aluminum foil and grill 5 – 7 minutes until warm. Cut the bell peppers into strips and onion slices in half.

Carve the steak diagonally across the grain into thin slices. To serve, place the steak and vegetable slices in the center of each tortilla and top with salsa, cheese, ripe olives and sour cream.