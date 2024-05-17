Why Uhuru restaurant has stood the test of time

Some14 years ago Salim Saad Uhuru the present day owner of the Uhuru Restaurant brand decided to move to a more strategic location in the central business district, choosing one of the buildings on Wilson Road and by all accounts it was the best decision that he could have made. The original location of Uhuru Restaurant was at the bottom of Namirembe Road near the famous and iconic Blue Room had seen better days not to mention the difficulty of accessibility. Putting aside the sentimentality of the fact that it was the very location where Salim had cut his spurs, thanks to his late father, change was needed and inevitable.

Many young people of this generation may not be aware that long before the advent of Glovo, who specialise in the delivery of food, back in those days, when a meal would cost a song; a mere Shs2,000. Salim had a fleet of bodas that would deliver food in town packed in buveras though the main item on sale was pilao and no matooke. During those days, bodas were a rare entity and nowhere as prevalent as today. Regardless, it is fair and a truism that Salim was the pioneer in the food delivery back in the late 90’s and at the turn of the century.

The move to Wilson Road was most propitious since it enabled Uhuru to tap into the huge pedestrian traffic that abounds in that neighbourhood and hanker for good local food at a reasonable price, in a decent ambiance and above all are assured of quick service and consistency. Uhuru Wilson Road ticks all the boxes and as for the bane facing SME’s of the fact that good management is conspicuous by its absence albeit not in his case. Despite Salim Uhuru being the elected mayor of Kampala Central Division, he makes it a point to spend a few hours every day overseeing operations at the Wilson Road and fortunately his office is a stone’s throw away from his office which makes it most convenient.

His wife is also involved with the day to day running of the business. At the same time his oldest son Jallard, who is 16 years of age and studies at the Aga Khan School, has been working alongside his father since he was a toddler and has gained invaluable experience in both management and cooking. The young man’s presence is very much felt during the vacation and it is a sure bet that his background will stand him in good stead to play an important role in the business as he gets older. Ugandan history is replete with the multitude of Ugandan politicians ranging from MP’s to ministers who are no longer in government but are out in the cold with many of them as poor as a church mouse and hankering to come back into the fold and eat! With Salim, the Uhuru brand which has been around since Independence Day in 1962 is here until eternity; and, as they say, a week is a long time in politics and no doubt he will not be the mayor forever. Burrowing a leaf from the Austrian-American consultant and management guru Peter Drucker, who famously said that ‘The best way to predict the future is to create it.’ Accordingly, it is a fair assumption that all things being equal, Salim and family are assured of a secure future financially.

Wisely the menu at Uhuru is short and very much to the point while the same also prevails at his other branch Mengo save for the fact that at Wilson Road they offer grilled chicken and fish. The Uhuru buffet is a self- invention served in a portioned plate offering the desired combination of food. This could be pilao with beans, kachumbari, fried beans, a cabbage salad, sauce and meat, fish or chicken. The standard of cooking is consistently good and the service is on the money while the cleanliness is par for the course.

Place: Uhuru Restaurant, Wilson Road CBD

Address: Wilson Road, CBD

Smoke-Free Zone: Applicable

Recommended items: Grilled fish or chicken and the pilao

Service: On the money, attentive and efficient

Ambience: Convivial

Open: Daily for breakfast and lunch until late

Menu: Buffet Chicken Shs20,000, Fish shs Shs13,000, Vegetable pilao Shs6,000, Liver Shs12,000, Beef stew Shs10,000, Goat meat Shs10,000, Pilao with offals Shs7,000, Biryani (Fridays) Shs12,000, Katogo Shs3,000

The Crowd: Working class Ugandans who work in the CBD and can comfortably afford a decent meal in a convivial environment for around the Shs15,000 mark or less. At Uhuru Shs6,000 will buy you vegetable pilao. The Bar: Soda, water and juice

The damage: Shs30,000 would do nicely for a couple including a drink for each person

Sound level: Good

Rating: Not to be missed

Parking: On the street

If you go: They are open every day