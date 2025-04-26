Yellow Haven Lodge: Enjoy a unique menu and boat rides

March was an exceptionally hot month, with the temperatures soaring into the 30’s not exactly the kind of weather conducive to being indoors assuming that one doesn’t have AC. Hence making it ideal for al fresco dining, or those with access to the beach. The beach scene in Entebbe and its surroundings, has never held much attraction for me, especially when one compares them to those in Mombasa or the Maldives. Though I am told when it comes to beaches in Uganda, there is nothing to beat Kalangala that offers a hidden plethora of exquisite beaches.

Situated in the Sese Islands, Kalangala is a tropical paradise consisting of 84 islands, each with its own unique flair and character. Getting there is another matter altogether requiring a three hour ferry ride and most probably an overnight stay. Entebbe and Kalangala being no choice, what better option than the Yellow Haven Lodge, a mere half hour in the boonies from midtown Kampala and located plumb on the lake is the ideal cul de sac.

Far from being crowded and always assured of solitude and while I don’t advocate skinny dipping in the lake, there is also a swimming pool which does nicely. Okay so it’s not exactly Olympic size, but who cares when all you’re looking for is to enjoy a splash? And for the mariner, a boat trip can be organised.

When it comes to food wisely they have a pithy and a menu that suits a place that is off the beaten path. I mean I have been to such places in the boonies where the menu is awfully ambitious and you make an order for lobster tails which have been in the freezer for eon months! Vichyssoise or potato and leek soup which may be served, hot or very cold, was the perfect answer to slake one’s thirst on a balmy Sunday afternoon. Yes, the last “s” is pounced, as in the word “z”, but most Ugandans shun it, in a genteel way, as if it were virtuous to be ignored. Served reduced to a velvety smoothness, it was superlative and the perfect start to a great afternoon. Of course, one would be deluded to think that the classic fish and chips on offer at the Snug Restaurant and bar is the real McCoy; cod is unavailable in Uganda and historically has always been the real deal.

By the way, not many people are aware that the origin of this much loved dish was the brainchild of a Jewish immigrant named Joseph Malin. He is credited with opening the first British “chippy” (fish and chips) shop in London back in 1863. Oh and I remembered back in the 1950’s when I was a toddler living in London, take away fish and chips used to be served in newspapers!!! Anyway, Tilapia will do nicely, and it really is a class lake fish, the secret of any good deep fried fish lies in the batter.

These are very much like pancake mixtures, but they must have the consistency that makes them stick to the food (the fish) to be fried. Worry not, the chef in situ is an expert and did a great job. The area where they need to pull up their socks lies with the desserts. No doubt ice cream is always a standard available pudding, but unless you are offering Baskins-Robins or Haagen-Dazs, much too commonplace and unenterprising.

Nowadays one can come up with divine offerings which are not difficult to make that can be conjured up and served within no more than ten minutes or so. Pan Perdue aka lost bread, which is Creole speak for stale bread, which is French toast comprising a sliced bread soaked in beaten eggs and milk or cream and then pan fried. Brazilian Coffee Bananas are another item that comes to mind.

Rich, lavish and sinful looking, this desert takes no more than five minutes to make! The service is convivial while the atmosphere is quaint and Peter Wacha (aka Dinges) the general manager, is unobtrusively present; he is an old hand at the game, and is usually around preferring to be in the background and ensuring that everything is running smoothly and copasetic.

Place: Yellow Haven Lodge,

Venue: The Snug Restaurant & Bar

Address: Lake Victoria Close, Kawuku.

Smoke-Free Zone: Not enforced

Recommended items: Inquire about the daily specials

Service: Good

Ambience: Breezy and refreshing

Open: Every day

Menu: Selection of starters & lunch dishes: courgette soup, tomato soup, vichyssoise (leek, onion and potato soup, stuffed avocado salad, Dutch bitterballen (meatballs), BLT, sausage & chips, quiche Lorraine, Quesadillas & guacamole, Selection of main dishes, supreme honey braised pork spareribs, spaghetti Bolognaise or Napolitano, classic fish and chips, traditional Irish stew, whole lake Victoria tilapia, dessert of the day.

The Crowd: In the main expats as well as trendy Ugandans who appreciate such a rustic atmosphere.

The Bar: Wine, spirits, beer, water and juice

The damage: A couple can easily get by with shs 100,000 including a soda each if they are circumspect in their choice of meals

Sound level: Good

Parking: Available and very secure

RATINGS: Worth a visit.

Titbits

