Grasshoppers displayed at a market in Kampala, Uganda. PHOTO| Aggrey Mutambo | Nation Media Group

Yucky, nutritious, but are insects safe to eat in commercial flights?

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

At Kampala’s Kalerwe market, men, women and children are often seen hawking insects at this time of the year. The grasshoppers, locally known as ‘nsenene’ have been a delicacy for centuries.

