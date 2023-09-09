‘Airlifted’ MC Kats files cases against Alien Skin

Renowned television and entertainment show host Edwin Katamba alias MC Kats rushed to police and opened multiple cases against sensational musician Alien Skin after a melee on Friday.

MC Kats was Friday night viciously ‘airlifted’ off his toes and taken off stage by pro-Alien Skin men. Alien Skin was due to perform at a concert organized by Ugandan musician Geo Steady at Hotel Africana in Kampala.

At least two separate case files opened at Jinja Road Police station late September 8 suggest that MC Kats accuses Alien Skin and others still at large of “assault.”

Additionally, MC Kats accuses Alien Skin of cyber harassment and defamation following weeks of verbal artillery involving the complainant, the musician and rising child artiste Champion Ogudo.

It is not clear what might have triggered the chaotic scenes at the show but in videos circulated on social media, MC Kats appears hesitant to hand over a microphone to members of Alien Skin’s team prior to his performance at the show, leading to the ‘airlift.’

With both MC Kats and the accused not fresh to controversy, Sqoop could not independently establish if the on-stage scuffle was premeditated. While MC Kats was being whisked away, Alien Skin emerged energetically and carried on with his performance to a chanting audience.