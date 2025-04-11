  Iradukunda: From class to the new face of TV

When Crossroads replaced Sanyu on Pearl Magic Prime in 2024, it was clear they were stepping into bigger shoes. Sanyu was a beloved show that had launched with Pearl Magic in 2021, with more than 500 episodes – it was the longest show on the channel and had such a cult following.

Two of the actors that portrayed Sanyu on the show are still celebrated for the role. Then Crossroads happened, a story about two young people, lovers, who leave their village in Kakuto to try their luck in Kampala, the big city where they expect to make dreams come true. In Kampala, the two lovers; Mckenzie and Kwezi are thrown into the media world and their relationship, commitment and sheer friendship are tested to the core.

Mckenzie is portrayed by singer and actor Emmanuel Atuhaire, who at the beginning of the show was fresh off the successful theatrical run of The Phantom of the Opera at the National Theatre, and Sanyu where he was one of the leads in the final season. Kwezi on the other hand is portrayed by Rebecca Hope Iradukunda, a student and model who stumbled onto acting and run with it. On March 29, at Kampala Serena’s Victoria Conference Hall, Iradukunda received an award for the iKon Rising Star at the iKon Awards.

This was her first nomination and later win. Iradukunda has easily become one of the rising actors, easily recognised and loved for her portrayal as a prospective TV journalist struggling with her feelings for her first love whom she lost to the city. She says the love for storytelling and magic of film is what fascinated her, pushing her to join the industry. “I spent hours watching movies, and analysing performances, I have inevitably felt that I was born to perform for the camera. As I grew, my interest in filmmaking only deepened, and I decided to take the leap to pursue a career in the film industry,” she says.

Choosing film over school

But as she made these choices, she also had to make sacrifices, for instance, she was supposed to join university in 2024 but after landing her role as Kwezi, she put university on hold to focus fully on acting. “I knew that both required my full attention but I did not want to compromise either of them. This has allowed me to focus solely on bringing out the best of me, and I am glad I made that choice. I am able to fully immerse myself in acting and deliver performances that I am truly proud of.

Now that I have fully understood my character and managed my shooting schedule well, I plan to resume school later this year, and I am sure I will be able to balance the two without compromising the other,” she said. Her character, Kwezi Karungi, is one that has gone through phases on screen, from being a supportive partner pushing and following a story to be published on a community radio, being the supportive girlfriend behind her abrasive boyfriend and later taking the front as a journalist in her own right.

Mother’s support

But it is Iradukunda’s personality that shines through; her relationship with her sister, Mckenzie, and her undivided support for the lady raising them as their mother. In real life, Iradukunda is so close to her mother that even on the night she won her first award, she talked about telling her mother about a day like this. “I told my mother that one day I will become a star,” she said in her acceptance speech.

She reveals that her mother has been very supportive and her rock throughout her film journey. “Her love for me has encouraged me to pursue my dreams. She has believed in me even when she had no idea how it was going to turn out.

She has also been a valuable source of guidance, offering advice and helping me navigate the turbulence of the industry,” she says. Film, like many art disciplines, rarely gets enough support from parents, even years after Uganda has registered success stories.













Parents, even those in the creative economy, have a negative perception towards the industry. For instance, Michael Wawuyo Jr, during a conversation talked about his father, Michael Wawuyo Sr being against his choice to join the film industry.

He said his father, having worked with a corporate company for many years and acting as a passion, felt like his son needed a regular job because acting was not sustainable. Iradukunda says parents need to be supportive and encourage their children as they pursue their passions, even if it means taking risks and facing uncertainty.

Face of TV

Much as most actors admit that they simply do their best, not to specifically win awards, there is also a consensus that awards push them to do better. “Now that I have been recognised, I am more determined than ever to continue pushing myself and taking on new challenges. I am looking to explore different genres and roles, as well as collaborating with other talented artists and filmmakers,” she says. The award also came with opportunities.

She says she has been approached by brands and organisations willing to collaborate. “The award has also given me a platform to speak out on issues that I am passionate about, and to inspire and empower young people who are interested in pursuing careers in the arts,” Iradukunda says.

Produced by Steve Ayeny, Crossroads is a maze of stories that bring together the rural and urban, with a steller cast that includes luminaries such as Emmanuel Atuhaire, Michael Wawuyo Sr, Cindy Sanyu and Sylvia Kallibatanya Ssempebwa plus new faces such as Nicholle Estella, Fidel Sankara, and Sheila Agonzibwa.