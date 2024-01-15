‘Protect and promote culture in your content’

Film makers in western Uganda, including script writers, producers, directors, actors among others have been advised to protect and promote their cultures in the films they make.

Speaking at Perikan Hotel in Mbarara City, the head of culture at Uganda National Commission for UNESCO, Daniel Kaweesi, asked film makers in western Uganda to be culturally sensitive by ensuring promotion and protection of other peoples’ cultures as well in the content they produce.

“This is the time to be very sensitive to your cultures and create scenes in your films where a certain culture can be represented. We also need to learn about other people’s cultures to be able to understand and respect each other. Be culturally competent, get knowledge about different tribes and also work on your attitudes. Te stereotypes some of you use are denouncing and demeaning other cultures. Let us create awareness about stereotypes, Kaweesi said.

He urged actors to take advantage of Uganda’s film sector since it is still young and growing very fast, asking them to think about better techniques of telling stories in the films they make.

“Whatever is against human rights is not taken as culture. Uganda has so many tribes, you need to understand people’s cultures so that you do not assign value to people’s cultures unnecessarily. Those who do not know other cultures are duty bound to make these mistakes,” he said.

The facilitator for the status of film industry in Uganda, Mzee Julius Bwanika, said it was important for film producers and directors to be mindful of what the world thinks about them, advising them to be united and tell stories that define the world.

“Most of our associations do not have professional workforce. We have to clearly define ourselves, let us identify ourselves, let us come together and concentrate on things that unite us, when we are united and organised opportunities will look for us,” Mr Bwanika said.

He added: “Being film makers, our business is to tell stories and it is through the stories we tell that we define the world. It is important as artists to approach stereotypes very seriously. Your role as script writers is to reflect society.” Bwanika asked film makers to always identify their target audience before they write and produce films.

“Before you write and produce that film, ask yourself who your target audience is. Nobody decides what you do, so let us make rightful decisions,” he said.

The film writer, producer and actor based in Kigezi, James King Bagyezi, said filmmakers do not have set guidelines they follow as their work is to quote and tell what happens regardless of cultural and tribal norms.