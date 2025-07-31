‎Singer Waya Boy’s journey from Kampala streets to festival stages

From the bustling streets of Kampala to some of Africa’s most vibrant festival stages, Waya Boy’s rise is the kind of story that feels destined for music folklore. Born Tonny Lukwago on September 4, 2001, the 23-year-old Afro-Pop phenom has built his sound on a rare blend of determination, cultural heritage and modern artistry that is reshaping the way Uganda exports its music.

His breakthrough moment came under some of the harshest circumstances. During the peak of Uganda’s COVID-19 lockdown, when most dreams were on hold, Lukwago walked an astonishing 20 kilometres to reach a makeshift studio. There, with nothing but a Nokia phone, FL Studio, and producer Beatbwoy Kennedy in a residential sitting room, he recorded what would become his debut single “Hullo”. That leap of faith was more than just a song — it was the moment Waya Boy’s future started to take shape.

When “Hullo” officially dropped in 2022, it quickly captured national attention with its raw emotion and authenticity. His follow-up single “Bujingo” cemented him as a distinct new voice on Uganda’s music landscape. By then, Waya Boy had already mastered the power of digital connection, becoming one of the first Ugandan artists verified on platforms like Vero and Triller, while also growing solid followings on YouTube, TikTok and other social platforms that now place him firmly in the digital-first era of music stardom.

His live reputation has risen just as fast as his digital one. From the Kampala Art Biennale to the Laba Arts Festival and Nyege Nyege, Waya Boy has delivered performances that stand shoulder to shoulder with established African stars. Collaborations with producers like Herbert Skillz and Beatbwoy Kennedy have broadened his sonic range, creating a catalogue that seamlessly fuses Afro-Pop, R&B, dancehall, reggae and the rhythmic pulse of Uganda’s traditional sounds.

At the heart of his artistry is a commitment to vulnerability, cultural integrity and innovation. Influenced by African music legends such as Fela Kuti and Miriam Makeba, Waya Boy’s lyrics weave together themes of love, social justice, resilience and hope. “I want my music to be a mirror — not just of where I come from but of who I am,” he says, a philosophy that gives his songs an authenticity that connects deeply with audiences.

Beyond music, Waya Boy’s impact extends into philanthropy, a value rooted in the legacy of his late father, Joseph Kiggundu. Through the World Charity Fund, founded in 2016, and Isong Records, he has worked to empower youth and support emerging artists. During the pandemic, these efforts helped reunite street children with their families — a testament to his commitment to creating tangible change alongside his creative journey.

April 2025 marked another milestone with the release of “Bwempooma”, a lush Afrobeat love ballad praised by critics for its emotional depth and polished production, a sign of his evolution into a more mature and nuanced artist. True to his perfectionist streak, Waya Boy remains committed to refining his craft, even planning to revisit earlier tracks for remixes and mastering to meet his high standards.

In the ever-evolving African music scene, Waya Boy’s story stands out not only for his sound but for the resilience and heart behind it. From walking 20 kilometres to record his first song to commanding festival stages and building community programs, he embodies a new wave of Ugandan artistry that blends global ambition with local soul. With his creative integrity, social vision, and steadily growing influence, Waya Boy is on course to become not just one of Uganda’s brightest stars, but one of Africa’s most inspiring music ambassadors.



