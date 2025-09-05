SoftLife or fake life? Inside Kampala’s glamorous illusion

If there is one constitution ruling the new generation of Ugandans, it is not the Bible, not even the 1995 Constitution, and surely not the boda boda stage rules. It is one simple gospel: Fake it until you make it. I do not know if we finally make it or the game just keeps playing like a cat chasing its own tail.

Anyway, this philosophy keeps half of Kampala glowing like Times Square at night, keeps Instagram servers sweating from all the filtered uploads, and ensures Airtel and MTN never run out of business selling internet bundles. It is why someone can sleep hungry but wake up dripping in cologne, ready for selfies with the caption: “Living life unapologetically. God did!”

It is why you will find someone in Kireka renting a single room but posting “Weekend vibes at the crib” while posing at Speke Apartments lobby. Or a guy who borrowed his friend’s Mark II Grande for pictures, only to return it on Eighth Street before the fuel gauge blinks. This is the Kampala we live in. Where a ka-new iPhone is an investment, but rent is still a prayer request. Where someone will spend 200K on cocktails at Thrones just to upload bossman vibes ,networking with CEOs, yet their actual CEO is the landlord threatening eviction.

Ugandans have mastered the art: reality is hidden like your PLE results when you got 28 aggregates, and appearances are polished like a pair of new lugabire sandals. We are not living; we are curating because in Kampala, as long as the vibes are right, who cares if dinner is just black tea and dry bread.

Rise of the online economy

Colleagues, the money might not have come your way yet but you are just a small statistic from the virtual reality contributing to our poverty ranking, because online only you could single-handedly be poor. Uganda’s real economy may be limping but on Instagram and Snapchat? GDP is booming!

Online, every Ugandan is a tycoon. Every other week, timelines are flooded with pictures of people jetting off to Mombasa, Zanzibar, or Dubai. Ask them what they actually do for a living, and you will be met with riddles: “I do things.” Or the classic “I am into business.” Then there is “I’m self-employed.” And my personal favourite “I am an influencer.” Too many words to simply mean “Even me I do not know, but let’s keep the vibe going.”

And the vibes, my friend, are costly. To qualify for Kampala Instagram and Snapchat Olympics, you must tick off certain requirements; at least three passport stamps, a picture in Santorini; whether it is Santorini in Greece or Santorini in Mukono, no one cares, and a boomerang of you pouring champagne in slow motion. Champagne that, in reality, was a joint community investment of 10 friends chipping in for one bottle.

Each gets a turn posing like they bought it, and the poor bottle retires after 10 minutes, empty and overworked. Then comes the real genius; Kampala babes may only travel for a week, but they pack outfits for a whole month. From Monday to Sunday, wardrobe changes happen like music videos. They will shoot pictures non-stop, archive them carefully, then return home to continue posting daily as if they are still in Bali. You will meet them in a taxi to Ntinda, but Instagram still has them sipping cocktails on a beach in Zanzibar.

The car chronicles

One of the biggest stage for fake-it-till-you-make-it in Kampala is not even Instagram, it is the parking lot. Pass by any popular bar on a Friday night and you will honestly wonder why Uganda is still ranked a low-developed country. If only the UN swung by at night, they would probably upgrade us straight into the G8. Cars here are not just machines; they are personality extensions. You do not just arrive, you gotta pull up. The Probox boys give you that ‘you are beneath us’ look, the Subaru boys let their exhausts scream on their behalf, and then comes the Benz gang. These ones will buy a 1997 C-Class and still caption “German engineering >>>.” But truth be told, the only German thing left in that car is the radio stubbornly tuned to Deutsche Welle and in Munich time. The real drama, however, is not the car, it is the loans behind the car.

Imagine driving a car bought on credit, fueling on credit, servicing on credit, but still declaring: “Soft life chose me.” My brother, the only thing that chose you is the repayment reminder. And thanks to this madness, the car hire business is thriving. Kampala now has more owners of Mustangs than Detroit itself.

One Mustang can appear 10 times in a single week, each day with a new face smiling like they just imported it from Michigan. Even schools have joined the circus, hiring Range Rovers and limos for prom, so that 16-year-olds can step out like they are attending the BET Awards. At this point, even URA is confused. They are still calculating how Uganda can have more Range Rovers on Instagram than registered taxpayers in the system. But that is Kampala for you; reality is on life support, and vibes are running the economy.

Housing shenanigans

Another battleground for appearances in Kampala is housing. These days, you cannot just quietly rent a self-contained house in Najjera and mind your business. No, you must summon the entire internet to tour your LED-lit living room. A post goes up, ‘Home sweet home’. And likes start flowing. But what Instagram will not show you is the landlord pacing outside, reminding them gently but firmly that rent does not pay itself. Or that in the bedroom, the mattress is lying faithfully on the floor, because there is something called priorities. And priorities, in Kampala, are different. People will happily buy a ring light before they buy a gas cylinder. In some of these mansions, you cannot boil water for tea, but you can record a TikTok in 4K with studio-level lighting.

It is not about comfort, it is about content. Even better, sometimes that crib is not even for one person. Five friends can share the same apartment, but each claims a corner as their own. One decorates with LED strips, another sets up a fake plant in the corner, someone else adds a minimalist desk, and suddenly, you have five completely different luxury apartments.

Each person rotates through their spot, curating lifestyle updates for sponsors and followers. So when you are scrolling through Instagram or snapchat and admiring Kampala’s young millionaires with apartments, understand that many of them are simply masters of illusion. It is not fraud, it is artistry. A single Najjera flat is transformed into a gallery of lifestyles; the tech bro, the wellness queen, the minimalist hustler because here, reality is optional but vibes? Vibes are compulsory.

The party economy

Kampala does not sleep. Not because it is the city that never sleeps like New York, but because we are all running from reality. From Monday to Sunday, the bars are full, people popping bottles, captions flying: Work hard, play harder. Some enter the club with just 50K in their pocket, but by the time they leave, they have held more bottles than an LC1 chairman holding campaign posters. Bottle-hopping is a full-time sport here, you move from table to table, posing with every group’s champagne, because online likes are basically salary. And yes, photos flood timelines; Another successful night. We outside! Tuli wawelu.

Confidence can be faked, but faking rent, fuel and entire lifestyles? That is how stress and ulcers happen. REPRESENTATIONAL PHOTO/SHUTTERSTOCK

In comes FOMO and the madness of early bird tickets and complimentary passes. Everyone wants to get in cheap or better, free just to prove they were seen in the right club. Meanwhile, top-shelf liquors, the ones that only produce four bottles a year , somehow appear 10 times in the same bar in one night. And do we care? Of course not. Pose, sip, boomerang, repeat. Word on the street from tourists and veteran party-goers is that Kampala’s liquor market is flooded with counterfeit bottles. But who cares? The online target audience does not check authenticity, it only checks lighting, angle, and that everyone sees the label. Everyone is running from reality, holding bottles like trophies, posing with strangers.

Brunch and fashion victims

Fashion and brunch go hand in hand here. People spend hours planning their outfits for an event that technically should be a light morning affair, but ends up being more of an evening gala. Five friends might share a table, each carving out a corner to shoot their “morning” aesthetic, while reality laughs in the background; nobody is eating croissants in peace, everyone is bottle-hopping and striking poses. Ah, here is the Kampala twist; brunch does not always happen at brunch time. In fact, in most cases, it is barely even morning. Our “brunches” are flexible, more like night events in disguise. People call it brunch because it sounds fancy, Instagrammable, and soft-life-approved, but in reality, it is 8pm, the sun has set, and the only eggs you will see are in someone’s story highlights.

This misuse of the word is classic Kampala. You arrive at a brunch in Kololo or Bugolobi looking sharp in your Gucci, Balenciaga, and Dior, expecting a calm morning vibe. But no, there is music blasting, bottle service on the table, and champagne popping like it is Saturday night clubbing.

The lighting? Perfect for snap, of course. The food? Secondary. The main event is content creation. In Kampala, the term brunch has evolved to mean an event where you show off your outfit, sip something fancy, and create content, time of day irrelevant. Morning, afternoon, night… if it looks good on Instagram, it is brunch. Calories do not matter, daylight does not matter, and reality certainly does not matter.

Why we do it

Why put ourselves through this stress? Simple; validation. Likes are currency, comments are affirmation, and followers are a form of social dowry. Nobody wants to be seen as struggling, even though we are all in the same boat hustling, surviving, trying to look like we have arrived. Fake-it-till-you-make-it is like high heels; painful, uncomfortable, but as long as the pictures look good, you carry on. It is hilarious when you really think about it. Someone shouts ‘I only do flights’, but you saw them boarding a taxi in Ntinda. Another captions ‘Soft life only,’ yet their Airtel line got disconnected yesterday. Someone posts “Dinner at a five-star” but you are at the next table and they only ordered mineral water. We all know the truth, but we allow the performance because maybe, one day, they will actually make it.

Hard truths

The danger comes when the performance becomes permanent. Debts pile up, mental health suffers, and life feels like a race you cannot win. Confidence can be faked, but faking rent, fuel, or entire lifestyles? That is how stress and ulcers happen. The real soft life is not champagne, cars, or trips. It is peace of mind. Sleeping without fearing the landlord. Driving a car fully yours. Partying because you can afford to, not because you have to post it online. That is the true flex!