‘Stand-up comedy scene in Uganda has loads of talent’

Donel's Bistro & Lounge on Ntinda-Kisaasi Road is like a diamond in the suburban rough. It is unobtrusive, may even pass as a hole-in-the-wall establishment to some. However, if a “however” may be applied here; it is cozy enough for you to go on a date and, thanks to the coziness, you get very cozy. Love is in the air. If you want to propose, you are sorted.

The intimacy here will get on bended knee for you. While the joint carries your courtship to its logical conclusion, the pan fried goat ribs with vegetable french fries is served. I was told that the ‘f’ in french fries is lower-case because it describes the style of cut, not the country.

I guess that applies to french cuts, too. Anyhow, as I sat across the table from a stand-up comedian while taking lunch at Donel’s, the coffee shop scene in the Training Day movie starring Denzel Washington came to mind.

To those who have not watched that film classic and that particular scene, it features Denzel’s character, Alonzo Harris, meeting rookie detective Jake Hoyt (Ethan Hawke) for breakfast, where Alonzo manipulates Hoyt by telling him he'll pay (for the breakfast) only to demand he pays at the end, which foreshadows his manipulative actions throughout the day. Before that, Harris is trying to read his paper but Hoyt keeps interrupting him. So this exchange ensues:

Harris: Tell me a story, Hoyt.

Hoyt: Like my story?

Harris: Not your story, a story. Since you can't shut up so I can read, tell me a story.

Suddenly, Harris transfigures into me and Hoyt becomes the stand-up comedian I am meeting for lunch. Accordingly, the comedian tells me a story. His story.

The story

Emmanuel Ekeesit was born on May 14, 1991, in Jinja, Uganda. He grew up in a family of three boys and is the second child of his parents. Growing up in Jinja he had a singular yen for making people laugh. “School also played an important role in my desire to take up comedy and start telling jokes, I took part in most of the school drama clubs,” Ekeesit says.

He adds: “My most memorable one was taking part in school and dance drama event and the song Wipolo by Pastor George Okudi was a huge hit and I was chosen to play that role and I have to admit it was executed to the satisfaction of the crowd, I think that was my first paid gig, I got a pretty large amount of money and my parents were pretty amazed and proud to see their child blow the roof off of a school main hall. I think my first instinct at becoming a stand Up Comedian was from those roots…”

South African comedian Trevor Noah was inspired to start doing stand-up comedy through a dare from friends, but his unique biracial upbringing during and after South Africa's apartheid era provided the material and perspective that defined his comedy.

Ugandan comedienne Anne Kansiime was inspired to pursue stand-up comedy by a combination of family influence, a natural talent for storytelling, and opportunities in Uganda's theatre and radio scene.

Kansiime has stated that humour runs in her family and credits her late mother, Gauda Kubiryaba, as one of her greatest sources of content.

Ekeesit’s background and certain comedic influences also played a role in shaping a ruling passion within him that drove him to the stand-up stage.

“I believe one of the best things that happened to me was growing up in a somewhat middle class area in Jinja and one of my childhood friends had a dad who was travelled. I remember he went to the United States and when he returned, he came back with some VCR tapes of Eddie Griffin, All the Def Jam Comedy stuff and some Katt Williams. My friend Gilbert and I watched those all the time. I would genuinely admit that it was to me the start of doing standup. I watched all the comedians from Dave Chapelle (Who to me is a great inspiration), Bernie Marc, Martin Lawrence, all the greats were on Def Jam. I enjoyed that and it is to me one of the pivotal moments in becoming the kind of standup comedian I am today.”

Ekeesit proceeds to add thus: “And of course, mic check was something that showed a great deal of what we ought to accomplish here. It was seeing Salvador, Daniel Omara, Akite, Cotilda, Dolibondo, Alex Muhangi, Pablo, Emma and all the greats of our time. These guys brought it home for me and I think any standup comedian of my time would be misguided not to give them their flowers. They set the bar for us and started a revolution that is now budding greatly.”

In the saddle

The road from one’s comedic aspirations to achieving the laurels that come with a fulfilled comedic path is wide and long. Many comedians have gone through the ringer just to be able to make a living on this otherwise gilded career path.

Accordingly, a comedian worth half a billion US dollars, Kevin Hart, was not always the comedic flavour of the month. Hart was told he should quit stand-up comedy when his career was in its infancy. He was also booed off stage multiple times and had a slow, difficult start before finding his own comedic voice.

The advice to Hart to quit came from talent booker Lucien Hold, who discovered legendary comedians like Eddie Murphy and Jerry Seinfeld. After Hart performed, Hold delivered the crushing feedback.

In fact, at one point, Hart had a piece of chicken thrown at him during one particularly rough set.

As for Ekeesit, 2015 was when he started actively participating in stand-up comedy. He remembers taking a taxi from Jinja to Kampala before heading straight to theatre La Bonita.

“That is when I met someone who I think should be on the mountain Rushmore of standup Comedy in Uganda. Timothy Nyanzi, he is very passionate about stand-up and has mentored many comedians in my generation. We met with a group of other comedians. It was on that famous stair behind La Bonita. I met guys who have now become my best friends in this game Okello Okello, Don Andre, Sundiata, Eli Odoki, Optional Allan,” he says.

Further unpacking his comedic journey, Ekeesit says, “That day I remember Timothy asking me who my favourite comedian was and I remember saying it was Daniel Omara not that others are not good. His style and the way which he delivered his set intrigued me and in typical Timothy Style, Timothy said to me ‘Oh, I hope you can learn from him and also here we believe in putting in the work that is the only way you will become good at it.’”

He continues: “A few months later, I started watching most guys live. I remember watching Rich Friends Poor Family and was amazed at Okello Okello exploited his experiences to create an interesting stand-up set. I think that for me was an eye opener to what was possible in creating something that incredible. Since then, I have been around and done a couple of open mics and being able to go at it day by day I think it has somewhat made me appreciate the work that goes into becoming a stand-up comedian.”

State of Uganda’s comedy

“Back in the days, we were moving along well. However, when comedy transitioned from theatres to bars, that’s where every problem in comedy began. We used to perform comedy in places like Theatre Labonita, venues that were comedy-friendly. Unfortunately, we shifted to bars because that’s where the paying audience is. As a result, comedians had to adapt to what pleases bar patrons. This is where we’ve lost it all, because in bars, a lot of things change,” says Ugandan comedic GOAT Patrick “Salvado” Idringi.

According to Growth Shuttle, a site that offers business advisory services to SME executives, senior managers, consultants, entrepreneurs, and experienced freelancers in non-digital industries across North America, Europe, and Australia, this comedy downturn is a dauntingly global trend.

“The decline in Hollywood comedies is not just anecdotal; data from various sources confirms the trend. Over the last decade, comedies produced by major studios have sharply decreased, placing the genre among the least favoured on studio slates, trailing only behind Westerns and infrequently produced war films,” reports Growth Shuttle.

This could be by design, and not by accident. US comedian Chris Rock has stated on multiple occasions that he believes comedy is under attack, specifically citing "cancel culture" as a threat to creativity and risk-taking. His comments date back to at least 2021.

However, Ekeesit takes a different tack. “I believe the stand-up comedy scene in Uganda is ripe with loads of talent. The guys like Hilary Okello are an inspiration to this generation. Hilary is one of those guys who is so generous with his advice to other comedians.

“Other guys like Don Andre, Okello Okello have shown they are running and are doing great things for the industry. My style is mainly observing stuff, I love social commentary (Dave Chapelle inspires me greatly and I think his style is what I try to mirror),” states Ekeesit.

Concluding, “I think we need to be more elaborate and talk about things that are in our society, we should be willing to even joke about the things that are uncomfortable. I believe that is what the audience is seeking now, we need to joke about poverty, we need to joke about domestic violence, bad governance etc .

These are ills that beset our society and I have personally strived to find ways to joke about them, for me it is my sacrifice to the altar of comedy. That's why I invited all and sundry to come and watch me and my friends in my first maiden stand up special at Donel’s In Ntinda, titled ‘Vows and Vowels.’ It was a blast. I love comedy shows, you always laugh even if you do not laugh at the jokes, you will laugh because other guys are laughing. It is an experience like never before.”