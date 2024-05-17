‘Who Is Who’ was meant for vibes

First concert in eight years. Why has it taken you this long?

I am so happy. I have been thinking a lot about this day. I had previously planned my first concert to happen in 2019 after my ‘Love Yo’ song and it was supposed to happen at Freedom City but unfortunately, Covid-19 came. With the pandemic, we had to put the concert on hold.

Why did it then take you five years to announce another concert?

The pandemic took two years. Two years of everything getting destructed. Everything changed after that and we had to do proper planning and I believe this is the right time.

And the choice of venue?

I want to start my own thing. If you notice the kind of events that have been happening and the places they have been held at, they have been limiting people’s ways of expression. Some are tailored for the night while at Jahazi Pier, the venue is perfect for a whole day and evening because of its setting. We shall start in the morning where people can come and chill, enjoy the shores of Lake Victoria, eat fish etc.

Besides that, I want to do something with a festival setting because it is inclusive. I have some friends I want to showcase on that day contrary to other venues where time will be limited because revellers come late for events like this.

Some artistes name their concerts after their hit songs. What inspired the name of yours?

I initially wanted to name this concert Hip Hop ku Maazi but Babaluku advised me to name it hip hop ku Nalubaale, taking it back to hip hop culture.

Most times artistes promise what they cannot deliver during their concerts. What assurance do you give your fans that they will get value for their money?

The first assurance is my eight years’ experience. I have been performing on big stages, watched what other artistes have been doing during their concerts, so I cannot take my fans for granted during my first concert. I am also excited to see myself in a concert for the first time.

We heard Gravity was your initial stage name. How did it end up with Gereson Wabuyi, whom we popularly know as Gravity?

That is true, however, since Gravity and I grew up in the same area, he took it and popularised it while into football but when he joined Old Kampala, he switched to music and was the first to breakthrough before I did, so he used the name and there was no way I could use the same name.

What was the origin of the name?

The name was given to me at school in 2008 by a friend called Emma Hip Hop. We had a crew of three and he named me Gravity. I am the only artiste while Emma is a producer in northern Uganda. I do not know what the other guy is up to.

And what is the story behind Feffe Bussi?

The name Feffe Bussi started a long time ago when I was a little boy. There are some words that children cannot pronounce. Instead of fene (jackfruit), I called it feffe and instead of mubisi (it is raw) I said bussi. That stuck as my nickname for long and so when I started doing music, I decided to use it as my stage name.

When did you decide music is what you wanted to do?

I was a big fan of Hip Hop growing up and I admired artistes such as Eminem and 50 Cent. I was inspired after I watched Eminem’s 8 Mile movie and 50 Cent’s Get Rich or Die Trying. So I am a fan of culture. The likes of LL Cool J, Jay Z and Nas among others. When I went to Cityland College Matugga and met those guys who also loved hip hop, I never looked back.

There is a belief in Uganda that Hip Hop is mostly done by planned kids. How do you earn from such a genre of music?

If you want to witness that a hip hop artiste can earn as well as a Ragga and RnB artiste, come to Jahazi Pier on Saturday. But on a serious note, we grew up being told hip hop is not a profitable genre in Uganda but it is hip hop that has changed my whole life so you cannot tell me otherwise. The likes of GNL Zamba got money through hip hop, Babaluku is well off because of hip hop even the Navios, Fik Fameica, Gravity etc.

Artistes such as Gravity have been categorised under Lugaflow, what is the difference between Hip Hop and Lugaflow?

What differentiates the two is that the beats make up Hip Hop. Someone flows on the hip hop beats while Lugaflow is the word flow. It is hard for a Lugaflow artiste to sit on a hip hop beat. I do both. If God makes a path for you in any talent, he does not choose for you a specific number you will play but it all comes to you so when he blessed me with a music talent, I decided to do rap, hip hop, free style and Lugaflow.

You made headlines after your ‘Who is Who’ challenge. Tell us more about it?

There was a battle between Nas and Jay Z where I got the Who is Who song. Both artiste where fighting for supremacy in New York and Jay Z first released a track called Take Over and people criticised Nas who instead clapped back with a track called Ether. That beef caught my attention and while at a friend’s place, I got Nas’s Hate Me Now track, went to studio and voiced, trying to do what Nas and Jay Z did. I could not sing about Jay Z or Nas but had to localise it by including Ugandan artistes such as Fik Fameica, Gravity Omutujju just to replicate what the other two artistes did.

How then did the song end up in public?

I was also shocked to hear the song in public. The song was released by a guy called Zai Music. I almost killed him because he released it without my consent. I heard it in the morning yet I voiced it the previous evening. I asked him why he did it because it was not meant for the public. I was just trying out my thing on fellow artistes who are my friends. At that point, there was nothing I could do but as a blessing in disguise, the song was all over and after sometime, I heard other artistes jumping on it as well.

You say the artistes you attacked in the song were you friends. Did this track not ruin your relationship?

The song was a hit for them to understand. It was only Fik Fameica who reached out to me and I asked to meet him so that I could explain but up to now he has never come for an explanation but he also jumped on it with his own version. We talk and hang out but we have never discussed the song.

Among the people who jumped on the song, who do you think pulled it off?

I was so happy because I did not expect that there are very good rappers out there. Jim Nola was so good with his. Da Agent was flowing on it yet Racho Rey shocked me. I saw a Lusoga version that impressed me as well.

Would you say that was your breakthrough?

No. I had already broken through with Yes No and Business but Who Is Who silenced whoever was doubting what I was capable of.

Where is your strength in hip hop?

I am creative, I am ‘bad’ with freestyle and I am so good at throwing punchlines. Let us just say I am a good learner because I learnt all that in movies I watched and the music I was listening to.

Let us talk Karole Kasita. Who is she to you?

A good friend. My go-to person.

How about rumours that her baby daddy left her because of you?

I am just learning about it from you.

Which Ugandan artiste inspired you?

Many, including Babaluku, Lyrical G and Klear Kut, among others but it was GNL whom I should say paved the way. Like I mentioned earlier, I wanted to be a musician but did not exactly know what to do. I loved listening to hip hop and I also liked listening to vocalists but when my voice deepened, I knew which musical journey to take. While in Senior 2, I heard GNL’s ‘Soda Jinjale’ and that changed my life. I started writing my songs in Luganda and here I am.

What was your first professional song?

A collaboration with Nessim called Summer Time at Busabala.

From that song to your latest, what has changed?