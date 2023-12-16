15 years later, Blu*3 still got it

Cindy Sanyu, Lillian Mbabazi, and Jackie Chandiru, members of the original Blu*3 that made its mark in the early 2000s, have had varying degrees of success as solo artistes since the all-girl band disbanded in 2008.



On Thursday, this past week, the trio left fans overcome with acute nostalgia during a reunion show in Kampala. The show had earlier commenced with a curtain-raising performance by gospel singer Levixone, who also shared the stage with Eddy Kenzo. The energy and excitement generated by the opening acts seamlessly flowed into Blu*3’s performance, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

Dressed in vibrant two-piece suits—purple for Jackie, white for Cindy, and red for Lillian—the trio took the stage backed by a maestro band at precisely 10:05pm, setting the tone for the night with their debut album’s title track, Frisky. They continued their one hour and 30 minutes set with the songs Woah, Burn, Strong Woman, Mutima Gwange, Nkwekumidde, Ndibeera nawe, Kankyakyankye, Nsanyuka nawe and Hitaji before each doing one of their solo projects.

As they delved into their repertoire, the trio had the audience eating out of their palms, singing along to almost every song. A surprise appearance by Navio during Burn further elevated the excitement, showcasing the chemistry that has endured even beyond their years apart.

During the performance of Nsanyuka Nawe, arguably one of their biggest hits, the audience went wild. The trio effortlessly blended their vocal harmonies and showcased stage chemistry, reminiscent of their performances more than 15 years ago.

Amid the musical celebration, Lillian Mbabazi shared exciting news about their upcoming main show on Women’s Day 2024. The announcement brought immense joy to a rollercoaster that had already suggested a rather better venue and setting for a show of Blu*3’s calibre.

Tribute to Steve Jean

Additionally, Cindy took a moment to pay tribute to their former manager, Steve Jean, who founded and managed them until their split.

The concert also provided a platform for the trio to showcase their personal growth, both musically and personally. As they performed their song Strong Woman, each member shared a personalised version different from the one they crooned years back. The rejigged version reflected their present lives, with Cindy proudly proclaiming her married status.

“I am a married woman, and I want to let everybody know that,” Cindy crooned, drawing ululations from the capacity crowd.

This proclamation carried added significance, considering Cindy’s unabashed pride in her marital status—a point she emphatically emphasised during her recent musical duel with fellow songstress Sheebah Karungi.

In contrast, Sheebah, who was in the audience, had previously downplayed the significance of marriage, asserting that it was no big deal. Cindy’s pointed lyrics seemed to be a direct response to Sheebah’s earlier remarks, creating a palpable tension during the performance.

The dynamics became even more intriguing during the solo performances. While Sheebah energetically stood and sang along during the other pairs’ acts, her demeanour shifted noticeably when Cindy took to the stage. She opted to relax and sit down, raising eyebrows among those familiar with the deeper musical tensions between the two artistes.

Speaking to Sunday Monitor, Cindy shed light on the longstanding discussions she and her colleagues had about the reunion. They meticulously planned their collaboration and, when the opportune moment arrived, engaged in meaningful conversations to iron out the details.

“The show at Skyz [hotel] was abrupt but intentional. We wanted to set the pace for our main reunion show next year,” Cindy explained.

Cindy further clarified that contrary to rumours suggesting a full-fledged return as a singing group, their reunion is solely for a concert.

“We are all thriving in our solo careers, and we can’t forsake that for a group,” she emphasised.

Asked about the possibility of a one-off reunion album or collaborative music, she disclosed that their plan is to release one or two songs as a prelude to next year’s concert.

Mya Baganda, who joined Blu*3 as Cindy’s replacement two years before the group finally disbanded, was not at Skyz Hotel on Thursday. Cindy, who doesn’t share a personal relationship with Mya, said she received confirmation of Mya’s wellbeing from the other group members.

Regarding the possibility of Mya performing at the Blu*3 concert next year, Cindy mentioned that they hadn’t collectively addressed the matter as a team but had not ruled it out. She expressed enthusiasm, saying, “It’s actually a great idea. Why not?”