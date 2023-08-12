2023 Durban FilmMart toasts to African films

Two Kenyan films—Jua Kali and Boy Boi—have won accolades at the 2023 Durban FilmMart (DFM) in South Africa.

Released in 2022 and directed by Joash Omondi, Jua Kali uses 18 minutes to tell the story of Diana and her colleagues who skilfully perform their cleaning duties against the backdrop of their privileged Nairobi clients’ private struggles and shenanigans. The work, however, takes a toll on Diana.

Elsewhere, Boy Boi is an eight-episode 2-D action-packed animated series about the domestic adventures of Boi, a playful and imaginative six-year-old boy. Set in modern-day Nairobi, each episode takes an everyday family experience and filters it through the imagination of Boi, who turns them into fun, action-packed adventures.

The 14th edition of DFM, which took place from July 21 to 24, was held under the theme “African Constellations.”

The event was attended by film professionals and filmmakers from both the continent and overseas.

The event featured 28 official projects, in addition to seven partner projects. It offered attendees a diverse range of opportunities to engage and connect. With 44 industry sessions and 23 Talents Durban participants, DFM fostered a vibrant atmosphere of knowledge exchange and innovation.

The event attracted 70 influential decision makers, both in the physical and online platforms, further enhancing the networking and collaboration prospects. In it all, 1,018 delegates from 43 countries came together to take African cinema forward.

“The outstanding calibre of the physical programme presentations and film projects once again underscored the exceptional talent present on our continent,” Magdalene Reddy, director of the Durban FilmMart Institute (DFMI), said, adding: “We are hugely grateful to our partners from across the globe for helping DFM celebrate African storytellers, producers and content creators.”

Some of 2023 Durban FilmMart award winners

Winners

DFM Talents Durban Award:

Jua Kali (Kenya)

Director and Screenwriter: Joash Omondi

Joash Omondi will present Jua Kali at the DFM 2024 Pitch and Finance Forum.



OIF-ACP-EU Award:

Graft (Zimbabwe)

Producer: Sue-Ellen Chitunya and Director: Naishe Nyamubaya

Sue-Ellen Chitunya and Naishe Nyamubaya will receive mentorship from the OIF collaboration.



JCC Carthage Pro/Chabaka Prize:

Coconut (South Africa)

Producer: Bongiwe Selane, Dineo Lusenga and Director: Karabo Lediga

Coconut will participate at Carthage Film Festival (October 28-November 4, 2023).



The Sheffield DocFest Award:

Beyond Fela (Nigeria)

Producer: Aderonke Adeola, Bolaji Kekere Ekun and Director: Aderonke Adeola

Beyond Fela will participate at Sheffield DocFest (June 12-17, 2024).



Fagukesi/The Digital Lab Africa Award:

Boy Boi (Kenya)

Producer: Shadrack Munene, J. Njogu Macharia and Director J. Njogu Macharia

Boy Boi will participate in a residency programme at Digital Lab Africa

Visions du Réel Award:

Flying Like a Bird (Morocco)

Producer: Hicham Falah and Director: El Mahdi Lyoubi

Flying Like a Bird will participate at Visions du Réel in 2024.



The Produire au Sud of Festival des 3 Continents / IFAS Award:

Every Stitch a Lonely Thread (South Africa)

Producer: Tiny Mungwe and Director: Jannous Nkululeko Aukema

Every Stitch a Lonely Thread will participate at Produire au Sud of Festival des 3 Continents (November 24-December 4, 2023)



The FIDA DOC Award:

Zerri3a Morra (Bitter Seed) (Algeria)

Director: Camélia Gadhgadhi

Camélia Gadhgadhi will participate at FIDA DOC’s Pan-African Writing Residency (2023-2024).



The Special GZDOC Invitation:

In My Father’s House (Morocco)

Producer: Merieme Addou and Director: Rachida El Garani

In My Father’s House will participate at the Guangzhou International Documentary Film Festival Market Pitch in 2024.



MiradasDoc Award:

In My Father’s House (Morocco)

Producer: Merieme Addou and Director: Rachida El Garani

In My Father’s House will participate at MiradasDoc 2024.



The Sørfond Award:

Every Stitch a Lonely Thread (South Africa)

Producer: Tiny Mungwe and Director: Jannous Nkululeko Aukema

Every Stitch a Lonely Thread will participate at the Sørfond in November 2024.



IDFA Spotlight Award:

Cirta (Tunisia)

Producer: Olfa Ben Achour and Director: Saif Chida

Cirta will participate in a tailor-made programme at IDFA (November 8-19, 2023).



The DOK Leipzig Award:

Eaglette - A Superstar Erased (South Africa)

Producer: Thandi Davids and Director: Beverley Ditsie

Eaglette - A Superstar Erased will participate at the DOK Leipzig Co-Pro Market in 2024.

