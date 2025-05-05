35 honored at Journey to the Boardroom

Thirty-five graduates were honoured for completing the rigorous Journey to the Boardroom programme which trains professionals in governance excellence, risk management, finance, stakeholder engagement, and ESG leadership.

Over the past two years, the Journey to The Boardroom (JTB) programme has nurtured leaders ready to serve with integrity and vision and out of the 35 participants, 21 were women, underlining JTB’s commitment to gender diversity in corporate leadership. The event that happened last week at Kampala Sheraton Hotel celebrated the achievements of its 2025 cohort and announced new initiatives aimed at advancing inclusive leadership.

The strictly black-tie event had business leaders, dignitaries, managers, CEOs and alumni representing different companies with some walking away with accolades to recognise their outstanding achievements. Among the notable winners was Silvester Bwetabure who was honoured with the Ambassador's Award.

Former Record TV presenter Tina Wamala walked home with the Founder’s Award while the MultiChoice Award went to Aliker Inc. MultiChoice also provided Shs5m to the top JTB award winner and Shs3m to the first runner-up, recognising their outstanding contributions and commitments to boardroom excellence.

Fernandez Circle emerged as the Boardroom Award winner, closely followed by Chiefs Vanguard while Joseph Kigozi settled for third at the event that featured distinguished guests, including Her Excellency Lisa Chesney MBE, British High Commissioner to Uganda who was also the Guest of Honour.

In her address, HE Chesney emphasised the transformative impact of diversity in leadership, noting that companies with diverse boards are 43 percent more likely to achieve higher profits. She urged graduates to become beacons of excellence and drive more just, inclusive, and visionary leadership.

JTB Founder and Chevening Scholar Janet Bugembe praised the 2025 cohort for their resilience and growth, sharing that during the programme’s retreat, participants had challenged norms and emerged as leaders ready to govern with stewardship rather than mere compliance. In addition to celebrating the graduates, JTB announced that applications for the third cohort will open on April 28 and run through June 6, 2025.

JTB continues to position itself as a catalyst for inclusive leadership in Africa by equipping professionals with the skills and networks needed to navigate the complexities of boardroom governance.