40-something-year-old women: Are we the new bachelors?

Dear Diary,

Lately, I have been thinking about something that has been swirling around in my head like a glass of wine, just a little too full. You know those thoughts that creep in, quietly but insistently, making you stop mid-sip to reflect? The idea of being a woman in your 40s and single. Turns out, I am not the only one. Over a whiskey, a group of us women — late 30s, early 40s, some married, some not — got talking. It did not take long for the conversation to dive into adulting, and navigating the ever-shifting worlds of love, marriage, and identity. At some point, society handed us a script: “Find someone, settle down, start a family, and you will be happy.” So, being single as an older woman is seen as a flaw — a sign of failure, a mark of incompleteness. Like we are somehow missing out on life if we are not wearing a ring, or knee-deep in the chaos of family life.

Yet, here we are, thriving in our singleness like it is our superpower. We have been there, done that, and bought the same black dress a few times over. We have had the relationships, the break-ups, the lessons learned, and the occasional misstep. So while some look at us like we are stuck in limbo, I cannot help but wonder: Are we the new bachelors? We are building careers, apartments and lives whose schedules are more packed than any dating profile. We are not afraid to take ourselves out for dinner (and pay for it), book that last-minute flight to a fancy destination, or binge-watch an entire season of Criminal Minds without checking in on anyone’s feelings. Why then is it that bachelors (men) get celebrated for living freely, while women in the same position are still seen as “waiting for someone” to give them meaning?

Now, let’s be clear: I am not saying women in their 40s are completely uninterested in love or relationships. Far from it. We are open to dating, to connections, and maybe even something that eventually leads to marriage. But — and here’s the kicker — that is not the goal right now. Right now, the focus is on us. On the lives we have built, the adventures we are chasing, and the self-love that is non-negotiable. The new bachelor is the woman who has learned to live fully without a man by her side. In our 40s, we are unapologetically prioritising ourselves, setting standards, and enjoying our own company. We are investing in our careers, friendships, health, passions, and peace of mind.

We are navigating life’s highs and lows, dodging bullets. And let’s not forget, we are in the thick of peri-menopause, or even early menopause. No amount of romantic expectation is going to make that process easier. We are dealing with shifts in our bodies, changes in our energy, and all the pauses that come with it. That is enough to manage without adding someone else’s trauma into the mix. So, yes. We are the new bachelors and the real love story we are writing is the one we are creating for ourselves.

—XOXO, The Kat

Baddie Rule of the Week:

Being 40 and single is the main event — and you are the star!

Mini Manifesto

Life is for the living.

Do not wait for love to find you — create your lovestory.

The 40s are for freedom, fabulousness and badass-ness.



