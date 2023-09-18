A befitting farewell for Japheth Katto

Japheth Katto has been at the helm of Uganda Breweries Limited for a long time and he has nurtured, mentored and inspired a lot of people.

However, his time at the brewery came to an end this month with a celebration at Kampala Serena Hotel where Uganda Breweries Limited, led by their prestigious reserve brand, Johnnie Walker Gold Label, hosted a farewell party for him.

The event drew personalities from diverse industries and business sectors, with Trade Minister David Bahati as the chief guest, accompanied by Senior Presidential Advisor Amelia Kyambadde and Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary Ramathan Ggoobi.

Among others who gathered to witness the celebration of Katto’s remarkable tenure included Tony Glencross, the Nation Media Group Uganda country managing director and Johnson Omolo, the general manager, NTV Uganda.

The evening commenced at 7pm with an array of impeccably crafted cocktails, each themed to commemorate Katto’s legacy served to guests on arrival in the lounge area before a heartfelt poetry recital by Peter Kagayi and Stanley Mukooza. The poem lavished praise on Katto’s humility and exceptional leadership that characterised his tenure as the UBL Board chairman.

This tribute was followed by speeches from colleagues on the Board, peers and some of the individuals Katto has mentored over the years that highlighted his exemplary leadership before a sumptuous dinner.

Katto was lauded for his humility and dedication to nurturing talent in the realms of leadership, where he served.

Jimmy Mugerwa, the incoming chairman applauded Katto’s leadership and wise counsel he brought to the organisation.

“I had the privilege of sitting with you on the East African Breweries and Uganda Breweries boards and I would like to say I was amazed by the expertise and wide counsel you brought. I am confident that whenever you go, you will continue being your best version,” said Mugerwa.

“I am not Japheth and I cannot promise to do what he has done. But we are an organisation of values and people. Since these will not be going with Japheth, I will try to be a Japheth of sorts.”