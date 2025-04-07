A daycation brunch worth the hype

The premium brunch series has become the event that sets the bar for daytime luxury entertainment in Kampala and the just-concluded Daycation Brunch at Silo 15 lived up to expectations. This edition was the third in the 2025 series, and it was more proof that this gathering is the go-to daylong party for anyone who knows how to turn up in style.

The event, which was powered by Don Julio, was the perfect opportunity for friends, lovers and anyone with vibes to gather and indulge in a Sunday full of laughter, luxury, and great company.

The ladies came dressed in their Sunday best (not literally), making sure every angle was perfect for their photos at the photo booth. And of course, the bottomless cocktails were in plenty.

Whether you were a tequila connoisseur or just looking to sip on something refreshing, everyone seemed to match the vibe that afternoon.

DJ Anselm and Selector Jay crushed it behind the decks. They entertained guests for most of the day as they delivered banger after banger from afternoon until the sun set. They had the crowd dancing and singing along to RnB, Soul, local, Hip Hop, Amapiano and afrobeat jams, among others.

With every new edition of the daycation brunch, things just keep getting better. Every month the crowd keeps growing, the energy escalating, and the experiences continue to set the bar high.