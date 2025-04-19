A dive into this year’s biggest films

The Uganda Film Festival, now on the 12 edition announced nominees for this year’s festival gala at the Uganda Communication Commission offices in Bugolobi.Most of the time, the announcement of nominees kick-starts local film season and it has not been very different this time round. However, today many started the process earlier, instead of letting media learn about their films on the nomination list, most of them have been organising premieres and screenings. For instance, this Easter season, both Kimote and Lama will premiere at Century Cinemax, Arena Mall and Acacia Mall.

The festival has over the years celebrated the best of Ugandan cinema and television and in the process empowered a new age of storytellers, which has been vivid with entries increasing from areas outside Kampala such as Gulu, Jinja, Mbarara and Arua. This year, the festival received 362 entries and more than 330 of these were from local filmmakers.

The 30 are international films submitted for the Best International Film and Best East African film categories. Unlike the past few years where a big number of entries were commissioned films mainly by MultiChoice Uganda, this year, none of the entries was a commissioned project, they were all independent. “Filmmakers are more intentional about owning their voice and saying what they want in ways they know how.

It is mainly what we saw this year,” Julianne Mweheire, director of economic regulations, content and consumer affairs at UCC, said. Much as this may sound like a good idea, it is also a step back. Film is an expensive venture that even when it is important for creatives to win their voices, throughout the world, film projects survive on big budgets from corporations and well-wishers, if they are going to be a viable business. With all the submissions not commissioned, it could cloud the film industry as a risky venture for potential investors, especially the fact that MultiChoice has not explained dwindling investment in the industry.

The industry is however still working on winning new investors and audiences alike, for instance, Mr Nyombi Thembo, the executive director of UCC, said that this year, they are exploring different methods as they seek to find ways of building a sustainable audience. He said they are looking at engaging exhibitors at the grassroots such as bibandas as well as technology advanced streaming platforms.

This year, two films, Kimote, directed by Hassan Mageye and Nkinzi, directed by Rehema Nanfuka dominated the nominations with 14 nominations each. They are closely followed by Fatal, Speak and Two Paths. Nkinzi is a children’s film about a young girl who runs away from home believing her parents don’t love her; ends up on the streets with another street child, Junior, who stays with his young sister. Nkinzi gives the awards their youngest nominees, Kisakye Passion and Myra Ariana Lubowa.

The other film to beat is Kimote by Hassan Mageye, it follows a youngman whose quest to keep a cultural practise alive sees him face off against his father who is giving up on the craft.

The craft in question is backcloth making; Kimote follows the legendary descendants of Kimote, the ancient chief from Buddu as they navigate a time where the purpose of a backcloth is changing. It is an intentional film that easily sends its audience down the rabbit hole after watching; this film is strong in many technical areas such as costuming, makeup, cinematography and editing.

Nkinzi is the only film among all nominated films that the public has watched; it premiered in December at Wonder World in Kansanga. Nkinzi and Kimote have very experienced teams behind them and thus are largely far and above better than the films they are competing with.

Rehema Nanfuka is a seasoned director whose recent credits have been on TV shows such as Damalie, Beloved and Prestige, while Hassan Mageye was a UFF darling who won Best Director more than once with films such as Devil’s Chest, The Tailor and Bedroom Chains among others. Philip Luswata, this year’s head jury says Ugandans have improved in many technical departments but are yet to tell a Ugandan story and neither do they know the color of Uganda. “At the moment we have mastered the art of making a basket but what do we put in the basket?” This year, the Uganda Film Festival gala will be held on June 6, though film screenings in communities and cinemas will be kicking off earlier.



