A fiesta of Spainish culture at Emin Pasha

Guests toast in celebration of Dia de la Hispanidad. PHOTO/EDGAR R BATE

By  Edgar R. Batte

What you need to know:

  • Guests, food lovers, and international residents mingled freely, plates in hand, discovering that culture tastes even better when shared family-style.
  • Giant paella pan sizzled with saffron, seafood, and paprika, he offered small culinary anecdotes.


Kampala is no stranger to international cuisine and themed nights, but what unfolded at Emin Pasha Hotel during the celebration of Día de la Hispanidad felt refreshingly unique and different. It was a cultural showcase of living, breathing reunion of worlds, led by Chef Álvaro Useleti, and embraced by a colourful guest list representing not just Spain, but Latin America, Uganda, and beyond.

From the moment the first pan of paella began to simmer, guests were drawn in by the aroma and conviviality that Spanish gatherings are known for. It was more than a Spanish event. It was a celebration of the global Hispanic spirit, which naturally extends to communities from Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, and Cuba, many of whom were present and proudly representing their culinary and musical influences.

Ugandan guests, food lovers, and international residents mingled freely, plates in hand, discovering that culture tastes even better when shared family-style. Chef Álvaro cooked and shared some narratives with the curious ones. As the giant paella pan sizzled with saffron, seafood, and paprika, he offered small culinary anecdotes, tracing the dish’s Moorish influences and its journey from Valencia to the world.

Some guests compared the flavours Ugandans noted with delight how the smokiness of the chorizo echoed familiar luwombo firewood notes.

This spontaneous exchange of cultural references was perhaps the most authentic celebration of the day- food as conversation. It was heartwarming to watch nations mingle and unlike formal embassy receptions, Día de la Hispanidad at Emin Pasha felt deeply personal. The Latin American community in Kampala, though small, turned out in colourful style, bringing with them a generosity of spirit. 

Some of the guests who attended the Dia de la Hispanidad. PHOTO/EDGAR R BATE

Ugandan guests reciprocated with curiosity and warmth, proving once again that Kampala remains one of Africa’s most welcoming cultural crossroads.

In a city where global influences often arrive through commercial gloss, this event felt delightfully human; laughter over paella, new friendships formed over sangria, and a gentle reminder that culture, when unboxed from formality, becomes a shared emotion.

Food and music experience 

