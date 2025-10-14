A night of art and appreciation as Ugaborns celebrates 10 years

Ugaborns Performing Arts Limited, popularly known as Ugaborns Entertainment, celebrated its 10th anniversary in grand style with a glamorous evening at New Club Obligato, drawing hundreds of enthusiastic fans and special guests to mark a decade of creative excellence.

The night’s highlight was a captivating stage production titled “Scandalous – Onabiwulira,” which enthralled the audience from start to finish with its seamless fusion of social commentary and entertainment. The play was widely praised for tackling relevant societal themes with wit, depth, and emotional resonance.

“I am happy to be here as one of the invited guests. What I’ve witnessed tonight is exceptional. The educative aspect of the play outweighs even its entertainment value. For me, the sky is the limit for this group,” said Mr Stephen Masaba, Commissioner of Tourism, Business, and Services at the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA).

Among the guests was Ms Sharon Kamuganga, also from UWA, who applauded the transformative power of art in uncovering hidden talent and inspiring growth. She commended her colleagues — Valerian Kisambira (Artistic Director and writer of Scandalous) and Irene Kabaale (Actress) — for their remarkable performances that left the audience in awe.

“It’s amazing to see colleagues—who we usually know only in uniform—showcase such depth of talent. I was hooked from start to finish. The twists were amazing… it was indeed scandalous,” she remarked.

Honouring Loyal Fans

As part of the celebrations, Ugaborns took time to recognize and appreciate their most loyal supporters who have stood by them throughout their 10-year journey. Among those honoured was Madam Irene Kisakye, who expressed heartfelt appreciation for the group’s unity and perseverance.

“I’ve watched this group grow from scratch into what they are today. I’m proud of their consistency and how they keep pushing forward. Their togetherness is what makes them stand out,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of the directors, Benard Okecho extended gratitude to fans and well-wishers who have supported the group over the years.

“This journey hasn’t been easy. We’ve had our fair share of challenges — challenges we choose not to lament about but to learn from. Today, we celebrate creativity, talent, and the power of theatre to inform and transform society,” Okecho said.

As Ugaborns Entertainment steps into its next chapter, the milestone marks more than just longevity — it is a testament to the power of art, the resilience of youth, and the enduring impact of storytelling in shaping communities and sparking change.



