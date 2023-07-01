A Pass opens up on love life, musicians Federation

Renowned musician Alexander Bagonza commonly known as A Pass on Friday had his first radio interview in three years on KFM’s D’Mighty Breakfast show hosted by Brian Mulondo and Faiza Fabz, captivating listeners with his insightful conversation about music and his personal life.

Known for his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics, the musician kicked off the discussion by sharing his code of conduct when invited to media interviews before confessing that he has been single for three years.

In 2019, A Pass broke up with his girlfriend. This same year he released 'Nkwagala', a love ballad that took the airwaves by storm.

“In 2019, I was not very active musically but I dropped 'Nkwagala', then Covid hit. At that moment I felt I didn't need to do any interviews. After Covid, I still felt that I needed to work on myself since I was fresh out of a relationship," A Pass confessed noting that to date, he is still single.

“After I broke off the relationship, I decided to focus on myself and my music. That's when I started recording love songs. And since then, 95% of my music is comprised of love songs despite the genre of the song so I have been using music to heal,” he added.

When asked what led to the breakup, A Pass said it was the pressure that came with the relationship.

“I was under too much pressure. My ex-girlfriend never understood my welcoming attitude towards my female fans and this didn’t help the relationship,” he said.

Despite the break, he was active on social media and with endorsements.

As the conversation continued, A Pass discussed his social media management style. He recounted his moments during the Covid-19 lockdown before advising fellow artistes not to focus on music as their income generator.

“Working with different brands is very satisfying. It brings out my creativity because when I am doing something, I give it 100%, so when I am working on a particular product, I have to be creative. I started getting endorsements when I joined the industry because of how I conduct myself. So it was organic for me and that’s how I began influencing. My first endorsement was with Ambition Mission which showed me that the job was more than just influencing. That’s when I knew I could do it. From then on, I started endorsing different companies. As an artiste, you cannot be just one thing. What if you lose your voice? I always think about such possibilities. Sometimes we get lost in making money for other people and forget about making it for ourselves. One should have a side job as they work for others," he explained.

Commenting on the controversial Eddy Kenzo-led Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF), A Pass expressed his gratitude to musicians for making strides towards fixing the copyright law. He also questioned why entertainers decided to come out now after years of silence.

“I’ve seen and heard about what the Federation is discussing. Before all this, I had talked about the majority of what they are trying to push for before but none of the Federation members said anything. If they are doing it now I’m happy to let them do it. I don’t want to be involved because I feel like sometimes you don't know what the motive is with people and why they are doing what they are doing,” he noted.

Throughout the show, A Pass's humour and authenticity were on full display.

