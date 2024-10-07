A perfect Nyege Nyege teaser party

Next month from the 14 to 17, the renowned Nyege Nyege Festival, now in its 9th edition, will take place in Jinja at the Source of the Nile in Njeru. This switch of venue is intended to provide festival-goers with a more convenient experience, eliminating the need to walk long distances between stages.

But before that, there was a pre-launch party at the Safari Maze Lounge at Centenary Park, bringing together a diverse lineup of incredible artistes and enthusiastic attendees.

Guests were treated to exhilarating performances from Suda Culture, Creed, Madiya, Hibotep, Nasai, DJ Rocky, Aweko Brian, Reign Drops, and Turkana who created an unforgettable experience filled with energy and creativity.

Many in the audience were seen filming the dancers as others simply enjoyed deejay mixes that mostly comprised house music and amapiano music while sipping on UG cocktails.

Beyond music, the Uganda Waragi-sponsores party was a celebration of culture, community, and the spirit of togetherness that Nyege Nyege embodies as attendees danced, mingled, and celebrated late into the night, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

The celebration kicked off in the evening and continued until the early hours of Saturday morning, wrapping up late in the night.

The event served as a perfect teaser for the upcoming Nyege Nyege festival, showcasing the unique sounds and talents that attendees can expect in the coming days.