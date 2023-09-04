A toast to 20 years of Navio 

“Until I saw the crowd, this was going to be my last show,” Navio real name Daniel Kigozi revealed a few minutes after he had stepped on stage on Saturday evening during his 20 Years of Navio concert that was produced by Talent Africa at Sheraton Hotel Gardens.

With the build up to this event, promotion, investment, time and most importantly his perseverance to Hip hop, his statement made a lot of sense.

Navio is not your ordinary artiste who holds a concert annually. He is deliberate with his concerts. Imagine he has had no more than five concerts in his 20-year-music career and this particular one meant a lot to him. Not just celebrating 20-years in the industry but it is also this year that Hip hop celebrates 50-years.

This concert happened on the same day that Gravity, another rapper had a concert but that did not stop hip hop enthusiasts, well-wishers, friends and family from accessing the gardens in big numbers.

The venue had four entry points, with the VVIP accessing the show near the hotel, the general section using the entrance at the independence monument while the VIPs used the gate opposite Speke hotel.

The highly raised stage was built near the hotel side and all sections had a vantage point to see exactly what was happening on the stage even with the two screens at both ends of the stage.

Revelers started accessing the venue by 4pm and the numbers kept growing thereafter. It was at 6:40 that the show kicked off with Mckenzie taking it off.

Being a typical Hip hop show, Mckenzie was the ideal Mc for the show. His contribution to the genre can’t underestimated and there was no better option than him. On the decks was Dj Crim, one of the staunch Hip hop deejays.



At 7pm, St Maxi Mayne stepped on stage and did three songs before other artistes like Lamu, Martha Mukisa and trio Tripple S also performed.

McKenzie returned on stage with his verse in Sembela, reliving his days of making music, but he went on to introduce Zulitums who got the crowd excited with his Oluvanyuma, Tabu and Uberman. Levixone followed and the audience was even more excited singing along to ‘Turn the Replay, Mbeera and Chikibombe. Maro came next with Kamboyine and Anjagala and admitted that this was the first time he was performing after two years.

Navio has been rapping for at least 20 years.

At 9pm, the band started setting up, followed by a choir and Joanita Kawalya. The Afrigo Band songstress has in the past collaborated with Navio on the song Komawo. Most Navio die-hards had actually anticipated the song would introduce the rapper and they were not wrong.

In the song, Kawalya takes on the role of a mother asking a son to come home. There wasn’t a better way of calling a rapper to stage, especially one that has not had a concert in Kampala in eight years.

Clad in shiny black pants, black shirt with a hood, Navio emerged from the back of the stage and the crowd couldn’t hold themselves together, giving him a standing ovation.

He started his first session with Bugumu before jumping on Nekolela gyange. The two songs are off his first solo album Half The Legend. The album did not only launch brand Navio but gave us the first collaboration between Navio and Bobi Wine, who for this show was in the audience enjoying each and every moment.

Navio has sampled a lot of music and one of biggest samples is of Chameleone’s Vumilia for his song Dream. He talks about wishing to be a star and there wasn’t a better rapper to join him than Lyrical G, the one rapper Navio and most of his contemporaries looked up to in the early 2000s.

The Mith, his partner in crime and also a former member of Klear Kut joined him on Ngalo, but soon the artist took a break.

He returned for a second session with Njogereza clad in a Kanzu and a coat before inviting Lillian Mbabazi to do Survivor, off the VOTE album. With the crowd debanding that Mbabazi stays a bit longer, she did a verse of Where You Are with Navio doing rap adlibs.

With a big catalogue, there was no way he was going to perform all the songs. In fact he had earlier admitted in an interview with sQoop that they were literally fighting with his team on which 27 songs he was going to perform on the day. Some of his other songs where played by deejays.

Other songs he did included Ndi Mukodo, Rare, Whistle Song and Mr Dj, Fly with Mith, Mwana Weka and Omu ku Omu with guest artistes Shina Sky, Viboyo, Vampino, Flex D’ Pepper and Young Mulo.