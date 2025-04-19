African artistes pick up Shs2.9b in royalties

Mdundo, Africa’s leading music distribution platform, has announced a substantial payout to rights owners, record labels and musicians totalling $800,000 (Shs2.9 billion) for the last six months of 2024.

In January, Mdundo commenced its royalty payout season, which is currently ongoing, benefiting rights holders across the continent. Since its inception, more than 200,000 artistes have earned royalties from the platform, with the number of beneficiaries steadily increasing with each payout cycle. Mdundo said in a statement that the development underscores its unwavering commitment to fostering a sustainable music ecosystem for African musicians.

The platform continues to redefine the music landscape by empowering artistes to distribute, promote, and monetise their music. With a growing user base of more than 38.7 million monthly active users and operations spanning multiple African countries, Mdundo remains at the forefront of Africa’s digital music revolution.

“Our mission has always been to offer African artistes a sustainable platform to thrive. By delivering consistent and substantial earnings, we are contributing to the growth of individual artistes while supporting the long-term development of the African music industry as a whole,” the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mdundo, Mr Martin Nielsen, said in a statement.

Mdundo’s success is significantly bolstered by strategic collaborations with telco partners across Africa, including Safaricom, MTN, Glo and Vodacom. These partnerships have played a pivotal role in scaling the platform’s reach, driving revenue growth, and, consequently, increasing artistes' earnings.

Through innovative product integration, Mdundo has enabled millions of users to access music seamlessly, fostering broader audiences for artistes and driving higher payouts. Additionally, Mdundo’s catalogue is enriched by partnerships with major international labels such as Africori, Mavin, Universal Music Group, and Warner Music, as well as regional leaders like Slide Digital and Content Connect Africa.

The platform also emphasises hyperlocal content, featuring genres like Kalenjin and Kamba music in Kenya, Singeli in Tanzania, and Hausa music in Nigeria. This localised approach strengthens connections with listeners, boosts regional artistes' visibility, and creates new income streams for right-holders.

Ms Phiona Nafuna, the head of licensing at Mdundo, highlighted the platform’s artist-centric focus: “Mdundo remains focused on empowering African musicians by ensuring fair and timely compensation. This is central to our mission to support artistes, enhance the structure of the music industry, and contribute to the growing legal and financial framework within the sector.”

Looking ahead, Mdundo aims to disburse royalties totalling between $1.5 million and $2 million by 2026, with a special focus on uplifting hyperlocal artistes and showcasing their talent to the world. The platform’s efforts to diversify revenue streams, expand its partnerships, and prioritise hyperlocal genres are positioning African artistes for success on a global scale. Through user-friendly music service, extensive networks, and advanced marketing tools, Mdundo continues to provide musicians with opportunities to grow their music, expand their reach, and increase their earnings.