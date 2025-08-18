Afrigo @ 50: Memories and mud music

Umbrellas, check.

Gumboots, check.

The starter pack for Afrigo Band’s 50 years’ commemorative concert was an awkward one. It had rained for the bigger part of the day; in Uganda, this would spell doom for many artistes, yet for a class act that Afrigo Band is, not even rain could stop the audience from showing up.Staged at the Millenium Grounds in Lugogo, this was a big upgrade from the Sheraton Gardens, where Talent Africa has in the past curated most of the shows. The ground was flat, which meant that the stage was visible regardless of the ticket one had bought.

In fact, it was one of the few concerts where the audience did not need to step on chairs to catch the action. But the ground was so wet that some people needed emergency gumboots, while others were wearing polythene bags over their shoes. At the beginning, there were a few raised umbrellas because it had not stopped raining at 8pm, but as time went on, most people stopped minding the drizzles and just danced on. Afrigo Band is a complete package, they took to the stage at about 9:30pm and like any band celebrating 50 years of active service, they started off with the title song from their debut album, Afrigo Batuuse 1.

The song is basically a welcome song where Moses Matovu, the lead singer talks about what Afrigo Band is and goes on to mention a number of instrumentalists and back up vocalists on the band.

As the band celebrated 50 years, most of the seven founding members have since died. Thus, when Moses Matovu mentioned their names on Afrigo Batuuse 1, this time it was not an introduction, but a tribute. The band has since been joined by various people, some of whom have left to start careers elsewhere. Even though the band has, however, been performing since August 1975, they were officially launched in November that year and released their debut album in 1978.

But it was only in 1989 that the band had a major breakthrough, thanks to the blockbuster album, Afrigo Batuuse 2. The song and the album changed the tide of the band, sending them onto the biggest run of songs such as Afrigo Batuuse, Emmere Esiridde, Mundeke, Speed, Twali Twagalana, and Amazzi Genyama, among others.

Unfortunately, due to the fact that Afrigo Band was celebrating 50 years, there were just a few songs from this album that were sung, but at least, there was time for the audience’s favourites; Emaali, Jim, Olumbe Lw’obwavu and Music among others. Afrigo Band’s music strikes in a different way, be it young or old people, there was a way most of the young people in the audience sang the music to the soul even when it was released years after they were born. Afrigo has a variety of songs that talk about various things but a big number of their songs are about having a good time and living. Besides the fact that most of their songs are heavy on instrumentation, their signature sound is a combination of the bassline and the wind instruments.

For this edition, Afrigo was passing a torch to a younger generation, thus, Joanita Kawalya’s daughter performed one of her songs, while Moses Matovu shared saxophone solos as well.

Kofi olomide

Congolese singer, Kofi Olomide was a guest performer, though his presence did not add a lot to the celebration; he neither collaborated with the group or celebrated them during his act, but the audience enjoyed him regardless.