Afrigo Band, Chameleone in Friday Night Live series

Every last Friday of the month, Afrigo Band teams up with another artiste for the Friday Night live. Last Friday should have been a collaboration with former Eagles Production singer Irene Namatovu but the songstress did not make it for the show. Word we got was that she had missed a flight from Rwanda where she had an earlier performance. But with a career spanning more than 50 years, Afrigo was not to be deterred and they put up a performance that did not leave any reveller missing or asking the whereabouts of Namatovu, continuing to prove why they remain the country’s most iconic musical groups. The July edition of the Friday Night Live series, sponsored by I&M Bank, was filled with energy, excitement, and timeless music. Revellers danced, sang along, and enjoyed a nostalgic musical journey that only Afrigo Band can deliver.

The night started off smooth and calm, with the soothing beat of the drums setting the tone. A few minutes past 11pm, Afrigo opened their set with Twali Twagalana, before easing into Abaana b’Afrigo – drawing wild cheers and signaling an added layer of excitement from the crowd. From that moment on, the band gave revellers a masterclass in rhythm, soul, and good vibes. With timeless classics such as Mpa Edembe with Joanita Kawalya and Moses Matovu taking the lead. Other songs that they did included Jim Wange and Obangaina, among others, mixing in covers such as Les Wanyika’s Sinamakosa and Koffi Olomide and Diamond Platinumz’ Waag, among others.

With these and more, Afrigo created a night that was both memorable and deeply emotional for long-time fans and new listeners alike. Adding to the night’s excitement, Jose Chameleone who was not near the performance list, decided to join the band and do a couple of songs, including Forever, Kuma Obwesigwa and Teri Mubi, his collaboration with Moses Matovu. His showcase added vibrancy to the night. He was earlier seen enjoying Afrigo’s performance along with Juliet Zawedde and Tanzania’s Bushoke in the VIP section. The next edition is slated August 29th, and will coincide with Afrigo Band’s golden jubilee celebrations.



