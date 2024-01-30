Alien Skin, Bafana, Gravity Omutijju excite youth at Bazzukulu Liberation Cup final

Hundreds of youth on Thursday gathered at Kakindu Stadium for the Bazzukulu Liberation Cup final organized by Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye, the head of the Office of NRM National Chairman (ONC). The football game was held ahead of the 38th NRA/NRM celebrations to be held at Wakitaaka in Jinja city.

In an exciting final, Katende FC emerged winners in the women’s category while Mukalu FC won the men’s competition, and each team was given cash prizes and trophies.

Addressing the Bazzukulu at the tournament, Hajjat Namyalo urged youths to stop using drugs and instead focus on developing their families through engaging in self-employment activities.

“My fellow bazzukulu kindly take this message in good faith, I know you go through a lot that may force you to use drugs to reduce stress but please this is not a solution, let’s change our mindset and put our focus on working to develop ourselves and our families,” she said.

The youths who branded themselves Bazukulu (Grandchildren) of President Museveni expressed their concern that Kampala is not the only place that houses ghettos in the country but also in other parts of the country like Busoga.

Ziza Bafana and Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo entertain the crowd. Photo/Denis Edema

Mr Simon Peter Kintu, one of the members from Jinja City who resides in Walukuba/Masese said that people love President Museveni but the problem is those who pretend and claim to love him but have other intentions are the ones failing peoples’ support for him.

“You have done good leadership and garnered support from the youths but sometimes this is not felt because there are some people under NRM who you send to render us with support but they do not deliver the messages to us directly instead they do it for themselves”, said Mr Kintu.

Gravity Omutijju entertain the crowd. Photo/Denis Edema

Jinja City South Mayor Mr Nasser Ashraf said that the council has the plan to enroll the youths in various vocational skill training to enable them to support themselves. He went on to say that they strongly acknowledged the youths' challenges and plans are in the pipeline to support them according to each one's capability.