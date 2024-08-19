All we had was faith - Apostle Lubega

“You are the Pearl of Africa but you are going to be the Pearl of the nations of the earth,” Nigerian Pastor and musician, Nathaniel Bassey prophesied during the Phaneroo at 10 celebrations recently.

The artiste, the main highlight of the celebrations added that ‘nations will come to Uganda and say ‘Show us the powerful God you serve.’ He then performed some of his popular songs including Imela, Adonai, and You Are You, among others.

The milestone, themed ‘a decade of spiritual impact’ was held at the Phaneroo grounds in Naguru with celebrants, having travelled from across and beyond Uganda.

“I live in Kapchorwa but I could not miss this celebration. My sister was part of the ministry before me, and then one day she invited me to a Thursday service and I have never looked back, I have been praying from here, for five years now,” Chesur Lillian, one of the celebrants enthused.

According to Phaneroo team lead Apostle Grace Lubega, the journey has been anything but easy. “It started with the divine encounter I experienced one fateful night back in 2013. I had a vision. I was lifted by God, and I was taken to a place, a place of commissioning and assignment. In that place, I saw some other men of God as well. Jesus was there, he sat us down in a conversation, which was specifically aimed at introducing us to the next move of the spirit, the Lord showed us. I did not deserve to go where I was taken, no deserve to see what I saw, it was like nothing I had ever seen.”

“What captivated me most, was the level of anointing in that move. We were also informed that the things we saw, were not going to be actualized, in one lifetime, and that there was going to be an extension of a generation that would come and I am certain it will do, better than we did in the glory and expansion of the kingdom. The following year in 2014, God told us to start the ministry,” Apostle Lubega narrated.

At the time, Lubega said, he was a banker and that never in his wildest dreams did he think he would take up the role of Minister. “I had nothing to my name at the time, we did not even have a single microphone, so I borrowed five million shillings and I together with my other counterparts started looking for where we would minister to people,” he says.

“We then started preaching the gospel in Theatre La Bonita. On the first day, we had about 1000 people show up, and numbers grew with every fellowship, by the fourth session numbers had increased and people started fainting because the place was congested, it was too small,” Apostle Grace continued narrating.

The young ministry, mostly composed of students relocated to the MTN Arena, which was a bigger space. They eventually outgrew the MTN Arena, moving to an even bigger space, the UMA Multi-purpose Hall.

Over time, they purchased five acres of land in Kisasi, where he hoped they construct their first church, but had different plans.

“God told me NO, Kisasi is not the place. Then one night, as we were praying during a fellowship at around 1 am, the spirit of the lord said to me it was time to buy land, and it went to say to me that it was it was Naguru grounds. We immediately drove to the grounds at 2 am. When I got here, I touched the soil and I said Father thank you for this land because we have bought it. We did not have money then, but, we had faith.”