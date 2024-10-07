An optical taste of a magical cultural travel expo

She gleefully approached the stage, gracefully turning her face to both sides. This as she slowly danced, much to the fervour of an excited young man following right behind her.

Love had a thing or two to do with it because as the two danced to the rhythm of the traditional drums, they were joined by other dancers who followed in their patterned steps much alike to the way Ukurambagiza is danced.

In a slow circular motion, they kept the eager audience entertained and attracted applause. We were later to learn that it was the famous Mwomboko dance which was also characterised by the performers counting double steps, instantly bending down and with agility, moving back and forth.

Bomas of Kenya left us with memories of the cultural beauty from the Kikuyu ethnic community. In the audience was President William Ruto who was the chief guest at the launch of Magical Kenya Travel Expo at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi City.

In attendance were local, regional and international buyers, media and dignitaries. The cultural performers were not done with us. The tempo went a notch higher as were optically fed on the Sengenya dance from the Digo tribe from coastal Kwale District.

Just like Ekizino of the Bakiga, the thudding of the Digo dance could have easily broken an average stage because we felt the vibrations under our feet, and expressed the effect by nodding our heads to the sound of the traditional music.

Then the Kenya Police Presidential Escort Band performed a tune that got the audience humming – Hakuna Matata, from the famous Lion King animation. Entertainment and tourism proved once again to be bedfellows. In his speech, President Ruto expressed delight in welcoming guests to the event.

“To our visitors from abroad: welcome to Nairobi, our vibrant, modern, and diverse capital city that embodies the spirit of Kenya. You will experience the rich hospitality and dynamic culture that Lonely Planet recognised when it named Nairobi the world’s top city in its “Best In Travel 2024” rankings,” he elatedly said.

Part of his audience could have mumbled a little, and likely asked to contend with the results. His audience included Ugandans from the Association of Uganda Tour Operators, Ngamba Chimpanzee Trust, Uganda Wildlife Authority, Uganda Airlines, Civil Aviation Authority, Uganda Tourism Board, among others.

Your writer was the host of Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) on invitation to explore and showcase the attractions of the East African country that is proud to have Uganda as its biggest source market in Africa.