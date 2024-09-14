Are live podcasts becoming the next big thing?

If you are always online, you should have discovered that content creation is one of the hottest things everyone is embracing. Be it about love, politics, or sports, podcasts have taken up a space that was once always filled by radio and TV.

The Mics are Open from Kenya or Drink Champs from the USA, there are many chances people run to podcasts to have an opinion after a major story has been run.

Think about tech. Early this week, Apple released a new iPhone and a few minutes after they had said all the official statements they had about the new product, many headed to MKBDH’s channel to listen to what he had to say about the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro.

Podcasts are finding their place in Uganda’s media landscape; be it Hashtime with Nabuguzi Kiwanuka on mental health or some entertainment on That Ugandan Boy, there is a lot of alternative content online.

Last Saturday, Unpopular Opinion Uganda hosted their third live recording. Unpopular Opinion Uganda is a space, where conversations both comfortable and uncomfortable collide. A casual conversation between friends, where we eavesdrop.

With guests, rapper J Wonder, a social media strategist and influencer Beewol, and Rev Gideon Muhima, they discussed issues around money, masculinity and the ideal man.

The Unpopular Opinion Uganda has built an audience over the years and most of their following is on YouTube, where they started before diving into other audio platforms.

According to Nansikombi, they were a bit delusional when they decided to have a live recording the very first time; “we had been online for about five months when we decided to do a live show.”

They hosted Ivy Wanjiru and George Ndirangu, both influential Kenyans. They still sought the services of another Kenyan, Murungi Munyi, one of East Africa’s most reknowned content creators.

According to Kemigisha, their podcast grew quickly because they scratched beyond the surface with their topics. Regardless the topic, they tried to dig deeper in each topic of conversation.

“What podcasts need is more depth and marketing. Most of the time, creatives will put together very good content and then forget the crucial part of marketing it,” she says.

The podcast’s beginning, like many, was casual; the ladies had conversations about various topics and one time they thought these conversations could benefit a woman out there.

“The conversations would get emotional, and we would wonder if there are other women going through such situations,” Nansikobi says.

Unpopular Opinion Uganda has over the years built an East African audience that keeps growing. However, with their third live show, one cannot help but wonder how big this could become.

Live shows have proved to become a thing for podcasters, with many Ugandan ones organising at least one every year. Nabuguzi, for instance, had her debut in 2022. That Ugandan Boy hosted one at the end of the year, and it is possible more shows will be held.

Kemigisha says their show last year was even bigger than their show this year, but also notes that it could be because Munyi was here. She is optimistic about the future of podcasting and the possibilities that lie ahead.

“We hope to get to a place when it is being run as a business rather than as an expensive hobby,” she says.