Artist Eric Joe Gayi challenges beauty standards in new exhibition

Ugandan artist Eric Joe Gayi, one of the Absa L’Atelier 2023 Ambassadors, is set to unveil his solo exhibition titled Breaking the Norm, an evocative exploration of Afro hair, identity, and cultural pride.

The exhibition, hosted at The Summit Residences in Naguru in collaboration with Amasaka Gallery, delves into the politics of hair as both a personal and collective symbol among people of African descent. Through detailed ballpoint pen drawings, Gayi reimagines Afro hair as a site of resistance, memory, and self-determination, while confronting lingering colonial and Eurocentric beauty standards.

“Hair, for people of African descent, has always been more than a matter of style — it is a living archive of identity, resistance, and cultural pride,” Gayi said. “This exhibition was born from both reverence for my heritage and painful experiences of discrimination. Through my art, I hope to open conversations about beauty, belonging, and the right to self-expression.”

The artworks feature striking figures in blue and black ink. The blue figures represent conformity, those who alter their natural hair for acceptance while the black figures, with surreal honeycomb-textured faces, symbolize authenticity and resilience. Each piece, painstakingly completed over weeks, captures the tension between visibility and erasure, tradition and modernity.

According to Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa’s Senior Specialist: Art and Museum Curator, Gayi’s exhibition embodies the spirit of the L’Atelier programme. “Through Absa L’Atelier, we’ve seen African artists use their creativity to challenge, provoke, and inspire. Breaking the Norm does exactly that, it’s bold, deeply reflective, and unapologetically African,” he said.

Collin Sekajugo, founder and director of Amasaka Gallery, noted that the collaboration aims to amplify contemporary Ugandan art. “We want to generate local awareness of Absa L’Atelier’s efforts to boost innovation and creativity among young African artists. Joe’s exhibition is a powerful step in that direction,” he said.

Stefano Giacometti, General Manager at The Summit Residences, praised Gayi’s work for its emotional depth and social commentary. “His art challenges perception, redefines beauty, and celebrates cultural authenticity. Breaking the Norm invites audiences to see themselves reflected with dignity, pride, and power,” he said.