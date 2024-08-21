Awilo Longomba, Chike, to headline the Afro Exclusive concert

The Afro Exclusive Concert is gearing up to be one of the most exciting musical events of the year, bringing together legendary talents from across Africa for a night of electrifying performances. Set to take place at the Sheraton Gardens in Kampala on September 7, the concert will feature iconic Congolese musician Awilo Longomba, Nigerian sensation Chike, and Uganda’s own Abeeka Band. Organized by Outreach Entertainment & Creative Arts, this event promises to be an unforgettable night of Afro bLevixone hit the stage after Chandiru and did songs like Esaala, Pon Ya and Watching You. He ended his performance with Turn The Replay which the audience danced and sang along with toeats, soul, and rich cultural expression.

This will be Awilo Longomba's third time performing in Uganda, and his return is highly anticipated. Known for his dynamic rhythms and high-energy performances, the Congolese legend continues to captivate audiences with his distinctive blend of Congolese rumba and soukous. Songs like "Karolina" and "Coupé Bibamba" are sure to ignite the crowd, bringing back the nostalgia of classic African dance music. Awilo’s performances are always a spectacle—vibrant, energetic, and utterly mesmerizing—guaranteed to have everyone on their feet.

For Chike, this marks his second performance in Uganda, and his return comes with a wave of excitement. Chike, known for his smooth vocals and touching ballads, burst onto the Nigerian music scene with his heartfelt lyrics and has since gained a large following across Africa. Songs like "Running (To You)" and "If You No Love" are sure to stir emotions and resonate with the crowd. His soulful performance will bring a different energy to the night, creating moments of connection between the artist and his Ugandan audience.

Adding a local flavor to the night is Uganda’s very own Abeeka Band, who have made a name for themselves with their unique fusion of traditional Ugandan sounds and contemporary influences. Abeeka Band is known for their ability to blend the rhythms of the past with the sounds of today, creating a musical experience that is both rooted in tradition and forward-looking. Their performance will showcase the richness of Ugandan culture, reminding the audience of the beauty and diversity of African music.

Tickets for the Afro Exclusive Concert are already on sale, with different pricing options available to suit all fans. From the general ticket holders to VIPs looking for a more exclusive experience, there’s something for everyone. With a lineup this strong and the promise of such a diverse musical experience, the event is expected to sell out quickly.