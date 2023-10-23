Azawi shines even brighter at Serena concert

Azawi is a working artiste. She was performing at Kampala Serena Hotel’s Victoria Hall on Friday and left the venue straight to the airport for Kigali to attend and perform at the inaugural Trace Music Awards.

She had been nominated for Best New Artiste and Best East African Artiste, two awards she lost to Rosaline Layo from Ivory Coast and Diamond Platinumz, respectively. She left Rwanda to headline Oba Fest alongside Kenyan artistes Nyashinski and Bensoul yesterday.

But the highlight of her weekend was her concert on Friday; it was a show that answered many questions people have had about Azawi, like who is her fan base, what are her ambitions, and is she all that?

Azawi’s first concert gave Ugandans way too little into the artiste’s growing fan base, if it even existed at the time. It was hastily announced and, in the same way, happened.

Judith Heard (L) and Irene Namubiru. PHOTO/ANDREW KAGGWA

For the show at Serena on Friday, much as it was hastily announced, it found a fanbase that has truly started identifying with Azawi’s free spirit, reckless abandon and that little bit of cool Africa within.

It was a well-attended show whose fun and showmanship were in the ordinary section; the girls (specifically girls) here had not just stumbled on the concert; they had prepped for it and, above all, had gone out of their way to tailor outfits for it – in line with the touch of African theme.

This part of the audience was a clear reminder that there is a power shift in the music industry, a shift from the old guard to a younger one; even the fanbase is changing with newer audiences idolising artistes such as Azawi, Fik Fameica, and Joshua Baraka. For them, these artistes are the best thing that ever happened to them and have such an influence on them.

On Friday, the influence was laid bare with the number of mini Azawis in the ordinary section: Ankara shorts, tight Ankara waistcoats with a black or white shirt and a kimono to round it off.

One could start a kimono boutique by simply collecting those in the audience on Friday.

And Azawi did not disappoint; she showed up dressed in a kimono too.

The stage was amazing, with intelligent lighting. It was erected in a tunnel form, while the front was made up of three semi-circle segments, with the drummer raised on one side and Azawi in the middle, and the rest of the band on the extreme right. The low fog added more glamour to it.

Zafaran was the opening act with Matala and Sweetheart, setting the perfect mood for Azawi, who stepped on stage a few minutes past 9pm. Her presence lit up the hall with cheers from the crowd. She started off her performance with Champion from Africa, off her latest Sankofa album. The song served as a fitting introduction, speaking to Azawi’s true essence as an African champion and easing the audience into the heartfelt journey that the Sankofa album offered. Behind her was the Double Black Band that is also signed to Swangz Avenue and specifically assigned to Azawi. They have been working together for over a year now, and you could see their chemistry while on stage. The guitarist and the saxophonist were elegant, stepping in front to showcase their skills on the instruments on a number of occasions.

Azawi proceeded with other songs, both on the new and first album. Songs such as Outside and Lo Fit, where she was joined by cultural dancers, she then did Ten Over 10, Omwenge, Fwa fwa, and Slow Dancing twice.

The party mood on high as you can see. PHOTO/ANDREW KAGGWA

The best was yet to come. Keko, after six years away in Canada, made a surprise appearance on the stage and the sight of her up there brought back memories. Together, they did How We Do It.

In her second session, Azawi did Married Man, Money, and My Year before telling the audience a little story of her first love before performing Brand New, which she dedicated to him. Go Harder, her collaboration with Elijah Kitaka, was like a romantic movie before she left him on stage to do Ndi Wuwo and Nothing.

The third session had her doing Quinamino, Bamututte, Repeat It, Party Mood, and Majje with Fik Fameica before closing off with Summer Bae, her collaboration with Konshens.

However, the song had little impact on the audience, unlike Majje, a song that emerged from a collaborative effort between Azawi, Fik Fameica and Guinness as part of the Black Shines Brightest Campaign. She disappeared through the stage at 11:15pm.