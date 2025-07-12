Banker’s checklist for creatives - here’s how to become bankable

Beatrix Kyosiga Kagene can run the numbers, calculate risk margins and tell you all about liquidity ratios. But she is also the kind of woman who will sit with a struggling creative, tilt her head slightly, and ask: “But how are you really doing with the business?” At Uganda Development Bank (UDB), where she works in the investment division, Kyosiga is the steady hand, guiding women and youth-led enterprises through the maze of finance. And lately, her path has intersected quite often with Uganda’s creative sector - a vibrant, but misunderstood terrain, where ideas run wild, but credit rarely follows. “I have had a chance to work closely with the creative industry- music, film, design, and other art forms. Because at UDB, we recognise creativity as a real economic driver.” It is a sentiment that is easy to declare in theory, but much harder to action in practice.

The relationship between banks and creatives has long been a complicated one—peppered with trust issues, paperwork phobia and the occasional sob story of a repossessed keyboard or shuttered studio. So, when Kyosiga was invited to speak at a recent creative economy forum, she came not to give a sermon, but to listen. She was one of the key speakers at the three-day creative showcase dubbed ‘CTRL + CREATE’ under the auspices of British Council and Kuonyesha Art Fund. In this space, live art, fashion exhibitions, community mural-making, and interactive workshops took centre stage as people explored pathways to meaningful employment and economic empowerment. Her session was dubbed, ‘Financial Moment for Creatives’. “We had a very honest conversation,” she says. “People were brave enough to say, ‘We tried applying for credit, but we were rejected.’













And as a banker, I knew why,” she says. The banker highlights one of the obvious and often ignored challenge creatives face - failure to keep records. “Most of them do not have records. No cash flow statements, nothing to show how the business has been performing. And yet they want credit.” In her decade-long journey in finance - first in the trenches of commercial banking and now at the helm of developmental financing, Kyosiga has seen this pattern play out countless times. She does not say it with judgment, but with a tone of concern that hints at her desire to help. She explains: “In business, some seasons are dry, others are fruitful. But as a bank, we need to see a pattern. We need to understand if your business is seasonal or consistent, so we can tailor repayment plans accordingly. Otherwise, how do we lend responsibly?”













Her words land gently, but with the force of reality. She has a way with metaphors and when she speaks about sustainability, she does not mince words. “As banks, we are cautious about lending to someone who might just wake up tomorrow and say, ‘Ah, I am done with music. Let me try poultry.” You did not fall into music like a mongrel downtown, you need a plan!” For creative entrepreneurs to be taken seriously, they must approach their craft like any other business - with intention, structure, and foresight. “Formalising your business is key,” she adds. “Register your company. Monitor your revenue. Track your royalties. If your song is being played in Nairobi or Berlin, claim what is yours. That is how you build creditworthiness.” The thorny issue of collateral is another conversation Kyosiga is not afraid to confront. “Not everyone has a land title.

That’s the truth,” she says. “But at UDB, we work with the African Guarantee Fund (AGF), which helps beef up existing collateral. We also partner with fintechs to serve clients who need smaller loans, but do not qualify for UDB’s thresholds.” It is a reminder that finance, too, can be creative- if the people behind the systems are willing to think beyond brick-and-mortar. She points out another overlooked hurdle in creative businesses: over-reliance on the founder. “I met filmmakers who had travelled for a workshop and while they were away, their business was literally shut down. No one to take over. That is dangerous.” Her advice? Build teams. Train others. Let your business function even when you are away or unwell. “A sustainable business should keep running—even when you are asleep.” One of the most sobering parts of the conversation was around communication- or the lack of it.

“Some creatives acquire loans, and sometimes get challenges along the way. Instead of calling the bank to explain, they go silent. That is the worst thing you can do. We are here to help, but we can only help if you talk to us.” She adds, “It is not about shame. It is about being open. If your business hits a snag, talk to your bank. We may restructure your loan. We may extend the tenure. But we can only do that if we know.” To meet Kyosiga is to meet a banker who understands both risk and rhythm. She is fluent in the language of numbers, but she also knows the language of hustle, dreams, and the thin line between survival and success in Uganda’s creative economy. She is not here to give handouts. She is here to build bridges. One conversation, one record book, one tailored loan at a time. “I believe in sustainability. Whether you are a musician, a fashion designer, or a filmmaker, have a vision that lasts,” she says in closing.



