Bark cloth on the runway

The Bark Cloth Annual Festival, the first one of its kind, was held in Kiwangala, Masaka District.Kiwangala is also the cultural heartland of the bark cloth,which makes it a symbol of creativity, sustainability and possibility. The festival brought together producers, artisans, designers, cultural custodians and enthusiasts from Masaka, Kampala and other districts for two days of celebration.

Besides the rhythms of cultural performances and exhibitions, the event pulsed with an energy that blurred the lines between past and present. Bark cloth, once confined to ritual and memory, stood reimagined as material for fashion, design, and even commerce. Over the years, Samson Ssenkaba, alias Xenson, also the founder of the Xenson Art Space, has experimented with bark cloth as a fabric, material and canvas for his various art endeavours.

He says the material is resilient and has a lot to offer that most people have not yet discovered. With a huge catalogue of bark cloth-inspired material, it is not surprising that he spearheaded a festival celebrating the artefact. Held in one of the historical centres of bark cloth production, the festival offered live demonstrations of the painstaking process—stripping, pounding, and softening the bark of the Mutuba tree—while exhibitions showcased how the fabric finds new life in interior design and fashion.

At the marketplace, visitors explored locally crafted pieces, turning appreciation into tangible support for community livelihoods.The fashion show, perhaps the most striking moment, challenged the long-held perception of bark cloth as material for burial. Models strutted down the runway in bold, stylish garments made from bark cloth—garments that drew gasps and applause in equal measure. The event was organised by Xenson Art Space under the theme, Rooted in Tradition, Weaving the Future.

It was a statement that the past can be clothed in the language of today, and it resonated. Religious and cultural leaders, from Catholic and Anglican clergy to pastors and Buganda elders, graced the event, a clear sign of shifting attitudes toward the fabric. Gospel artiste Joseph Ngoma’s performance further braided spirituality into the cultural narrative, underscoring bark cloth not just as a relic of tradition, but as a living fabric of pride.

Stories of bark cloth’s history in Buganda were also retold—how it shaped the traditional dress, how the Mutuba tree was nurtured, and how the fabric carried both social and spiritual weight. Today, the tree is being reappreciated not only for its cultural role but for its ecological one, supporting biodiversity and protecting soils.

For the local community, the festival was more than a spectacle. It was pride, participation, and possibility—villagers buying bark cloth items, young designers imagining new uses, elders seeing heritage revived rather than forgotten. Though culturally revered, the bark cloth has one of themost complicated legacies in

Uganda, particularly Buganda where its novelty was most celebrated. Usually worn by royalty and a symbol of class, the fabric is also common in the wrapping of

the dead. This is mainly because as a cloth, it was a symbol of respect, it is believed that it was chosen as a fabric of choice for the dead as a way of sending off someone with respect.

However, the good deed backfired, bark cloth hit hard times at the height of colonialism and evangelism in Uganda; with Christians and different believers labeling the fabric evil and unclean, they reserved it for the dead, it was defaced. The festival for the organisers is one way to ensure the bark cloth reclaims its stolen glory.

Organizers confirmed that the Bark Cloth Festival is set to become an annual fixture, ensuring that Kiwangala’s legacy does not remain static in museums or memory but continues to inspire, innovate, and endure.



