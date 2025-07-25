Beauty hacks or botch jobs? A new wave of maintenance procedures

At some point, we all just wanted to “wake up pretty.” That dream, once reserved for fairy tales and Instagram filters, now feels just a lash appointment away; literally. Lately, Kampala’s beauty streets are buzzing with a new kind of pressure, and it is not all cute. From lash extensions that defy gravity to face tattoos disguised as microblading, there is a growing list of maintenance procedures sweeping the city and sweeping up women who may not be ready for what they are signing up for. Let us start with the lashes. Lash extensions are now everywhere, and I mean everywhere. Some are done so well; you want to tip the technician even if it was not your face. Others, though? Let us just say, I have seen less dramatic feather dusters.

These are the lashes that look like they might blink and take off. No shade; okay, maybe just a little but why are we letting people glue fans to our eyelids with no thought for proportion, comfort? And then there is microblading. I am sorry, but we need to talk about this one. That is a tattoo. On your face. A needle slicing pigment into your skin to mimic brow hairs. Sounds cute until you realise it is semi-permanent, and most of what we are seeing around now is semi-tragic. I am yet to see a pair of micro bladed brows here that would actually convince me to hand over my own face. Too dark, too thick, or just too sadly, a lot of people are missing the mark when it comes to this.

Permanent lip colour?

And the latest upgrade? Permanent lip colour. Yes, people are literally getting their lips tattooed pink, coral, nude; you name it. Imagine thinking you are walking into a beauty service and coming out with your lips healing like you have just had a run-in with a hot iron. It is wild. They say it will save you time in the morning. I say; maybe just buy a good lip tint? Or invest in a good lipstick. Mac Cosmetics or Fenty have some of the best on the market, and trust me, after a few swatches, you will find what works for you. All of these could be wonderful treatments if... and that is a big if, they were being done by trained professionals, with the right equipment, and with proper aftercare.





But the truth is, Kampala is now full of self-taught lash techs, micro bladers, and "PMU" (permanent make-up) artistes who probably learnt their craft off YouTube and launched businesses the next day. We have normalised letting strangers with questionable credentials operate on our faces. And for what? Convenience? Instagram photos? The other problem? These procedures are not a one off. They need upkeep. Lash fills every two to three weeks. Brow touch-ups after a month. Lip pigment refreshers. But are most people keeping up with all this? Not really. So, what we are seeing instead are faded brows turning grey, lashes twisting in every direction, and patchy lip colour that looks more like a rash than rouge.

And do not get me started on the BBLs and liposuctions floating around Kampala; those deserve a double-spread and maybe a documentary. Beauty is evolving, no doubt. But before you hand your face over to someone with a ring light and an Instagram page, pause. Ask a few questions. Do some digging. Because trends come and go but your face is not a draft you can undo. Treat it like the masterpiece it is.





