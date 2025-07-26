Bebe Cool on a media tour to promote album

When Moses Ssali, alias Bebe Cool, started his album rollout in November last year, one thing his team was aware of was the fact that the journey would face a lot of resistance from Ugandans of differing opinions. When he started the drive towards the release of the first song, the reception was partly expected from the audience to media personalities; there was someone saying something negative.

Then Circumference was released at the end of December and the local audience reacted and some of their issues against the song made sense, while others just preferred the Bebe Cool music they have listened to for long. The resistance most people had towards Circumference was beyond Bebe Cool and non Bebe Cool fans; some within his fanbase did not like the music direction because it was hard to sell to a local radio station outside the central region. Circumference arrived and Kampala was talking, then there was Motivation and later the album on May 30.

When Bebe Cool’s new album was released, there was a lot of criticism about the sound, him trying to sound like Gen-Zs, his age and later, his choice of promotion. The argument had started with MC Kats, a popular TV presenter arguing that Bebe Cool couldn’t be talking about changing the course of local music when he was premiering music on NBS instead of Trace TV or MTV Base.

Break the Chains album was a subject of discussion because it was targeting an international audience, so why was he marketing locally? At the beginning of July, Bebe Cool embarked on an international media tour. It was an exercise he planned before the album dropped. The first stop was Nairobi, Kenya, a city Bebe Cool, Jose Chameleone, Peter Miles, and Richard Kaweesa, among other Ugandan artistes, have a lot of history with. Most of those artistes recorded a bunch of their first music from Nairobi.

For Bebe Cool and Chameleone, however, the city is their Mecca, they did not simply record a song or two, it nurtured them, gave them a sound and it was the Nairobi influence they brought to Kampala and turned the streets upside down in the early 2000s.

Bebe Cool toured both Nairobi and Dar es Salaam doing a number of activations with both digital and traditional media platforms. Kenyans consume Ugandan culture in big volumes, they know showbiz, politics, artistes, drama and Joshua Baraka (but that’s a story for later). It is easy having conversations with Kenyans in Nairobi about Uganda, they have memes about Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces, they can have a complete conversation about Bobi Wine and somehow talk about Sheebah and Jose Chameleone halfway.





The biggest moment of the press conference in Kenya was initially Nazizi and Wyre, former members of the East African Bashment Crew, joining Bebe Cool and talking about his new album. But the real big moment was the cappella of the chorus of Fire Anthem started by Wyre before the others joined in.

Bebe Cool had more than 10 interviews with media houses, including Kiss FM, Nation FM, KBC, K24, Citizen FM, as well as making an appearance on famous shows, The Trend with Amina Abdi on NTV Kenya and Ten Over Ten on Citizen TV. But much of the drama was in the run-ins involved; some shows were spaced, while others were packed on the same days.

In Bebe Cool, Anyiko Owoko, founder of Anyiko Public Relations, who managed this media tour, was dealing with the man most Ugandans call Mr Showbiz. He moved with a team of Ugandan TikTokers (yes, not media), whose job was well, to talk about him. So, Anyiko’s team did a good organisational job, but the showbiz was partly lacking, for instance, there wasn’t a group of stunning models in matching outfits with a sash reading Bebe Cool or Break the Chains, to hand Bebe Cool a bouquet at the airport.

Well, that part of the event did not get better, not even in Tanzania, but as said earlier, Bebe Cool carried his team of TikTokers, they created the atmosphere whenever they went. They were the noise and distraction in equal measures.

Anyiko says: “Many artistes don’t do media tours that are this intentional for their albums,” she says. “Bebe Cool is doing a regional tour. This is new because most artistes have done one country, either Tanzania or Kenya alone. And most of these have been people promoting a song or a concert,” she adds. While talking to this newspaper, Bebe Cool said this is a blueprint artistes should emulate in future while marketing their music. Unlike Kenya and Uganda where Bebe Cool did visit a lot of traditional media, in Tanzania, there is a lot of user content in circulation that podcasts, and Youtube channels have such a share of the broadcast pie.

For every three interviews Bebe Cool was part of, for instance, at least one was for a podcast or YouTube channel, two of these had more than a million subscribers. In Tanzania, Bebe Cool was at Cloud FM, Bongo FM, Crown FM and Wasafi both belonging to artistes Ali Kiba and Diamond Platinumz. The tour in Tanzania was more challenging because Tanzanian media use Swahili and they naturally consume just a little foreign music. The question of him singing in English came up and so did the industry politics, especially the Eddy Kenzo/Diamond drama about the chopper. At the end of the tour in the two countries, there were lessons to be learnt.

In Kenya, Joshua Baraka is heavily loved in Nairobi to an extent that some people genuinely believe he’s a Kenyan artist. Cheque, his collaboration with Bebe Cool on Break the Chains became an instant hit on the tour . Kenya and Tanzania are protecting the integrity of the media space amidst content creators looking for a click and are willing to say anything to trend. Bebe Cool’s press conferences had many content creators yet questions focused on his music and the album as opposed to his car or clothes.





