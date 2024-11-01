Beenie Gunter: Music, jail and a concert

Beenie Gunter says he was inspired by his late brother Beenie Venture who made him fall in love with Jamaican music at an early age. He is one of the few lucky artistes who managed to have a hit song when he had just started out. His breakthrough song was the No Offence remix in which he featured Sheebah Karungi upon request from her.

“When I released the first version of No Offence, I had no intention of doiing a remix but Sheebah approached me and talked me into doing one. I could not refuse because she was on top of her game at the time,” he said.

No looking back

The success of No Offence opened doors for Beenie Gunter, including a lucrative deal with Perfect Play, an international label that was affiliated to big brands such as Sony Music and Warner music. He says he was the first artiste to be signed from Africa and with this signature, he had hoped his artistic talent was going to reach a vast audience across the world but that did not go as planned as he ended up being signed to Jahlovd Label in 2014 before joining Savvy Music two years later. Along the way, he went independent, creating his own label called Guntalk City Movement. The artiste also has a good working relationship with Talent Africa.

“It is part of growth and you get to explore different working communities and learn different things from different companies,” he said about signing for different labels.

The long career

From No Offence, Beenie Gunter’s career has seen him release bangers such as Tubayo, Olina Work, Pon Mi, Sekkle Down, No Letting Go and Giddem, among others which earned him Buzz Teenz awards in 2017. He won the Buzz Teenz Awards for Teeniez Dancehall Artiste of the Year and Teeniez Hottest Dancehall Song (Pon Mi).

In 2019, he released his debut 25-track studio album No Fear on which he featured The Mith, Skales, Lydia Jazmine and A Pass. From his first song No Offence to his latest Njewulila, he says his career has been about versatility.

“There is a big transition in the music style and versatility. Which makes it growth on my side. My music has been internationally recognised and I am an inspiration and I have sounds that have worked locally and internationally, inspiring many youth out there,” he says.

Speaking about his biggest song, Beenie Gunter says Sekkle Down is miles away from the rest. “It brings out a versatility in Beenie G as a dancehall, Reggae, RnB and with a recurring message (real situation).”

The big test

Earlier this year, the 31-year-old artiste was arrested in Dubai and transferred back to Abu Dhabi after being involved in a scuffle with events promoters.

He had travelled to the Middle East for two performances but found himself at the centre of chaos between two rival promoters who failed to agree on a few things, leading to a physical fight and when he tried to mediate, authorities took him instead on charges of assault, an experience he will never forget.

“It was very terrible being in a foreign country, Arabs do not speak clear English. There is a lot of Air Condition in the cells. A combination of all that brings about a bad experience,” he explained.

But with every experience, there is a lesson learnt and for Beenie Gunter, he learnt that while doing international gigs or other business, everything must be signed on paper whether it is international or local.

He also does not dispute ever going back to the Middle East, only that he will have to be keen on the client and their intentions and besides that, he says he would emphasise on a contract, 70 percent deposit and a copy of the travel itinerary.

Bobi Wine’s involvement

During his detention, a number of people put together their voices for is release, including opposition leader Bobi Wine. This gesture by the NUP president is something he will never forget.

“His voice contributed a lot when it comes to passing on information to the public and confirming my situation being too serious despite never being detained there before. Big thanks to him for having such a kind and helping heart.”

Putting the past behind him

Beenie Gunter has decided to put his Middle East experience behind him with a concert that he says will be a celebration of reggae dancehall, a genre that promotes unity, love and social awareness.

“I am thrilled to bring people together from diverse backgrounds to celebrate this powerful cultural expression,” he said.

This concert that is happening tomorrow at Garden City Rooftop and powered by Talent Africa Group will have other dancehall artistes, including Vampino, Nutty Neithan and Ziza Bafana supporting him but besides those, the event will also have some of the artistes he has collaborated with joining him on stage, including Lydia Jazmine, Big Trill, Navio and Kenzo, among others.